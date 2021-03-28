Mark Temple and Dawan Carter started their teaching and coaching careers together in adjoining classrooms 13 years ago and they still talk frequently.
The LSWA’s Class 1A all-state basketball teams will add to the conversation. The duo swept Coach of the Year honors for the 1A squads while leading District 7-1A and Iberville Parish rival schools.
Temple coached East Iberville to the first girls basketball title in school history, while Carter’s White Castle squad finished as the 1A boys runner-up.
“For me, this is just unreal,” Temple said. “When I first started coaching, I was just worried about being able to win a few games. To win a state title is one thing. Being recognized as coach of the year goes beyond anything I ever dreamed about.”
Temple led the Tigers to a 25-6 record, while Carter led White Castle, the school where they taught together, to a 22-8 record and the first trip to the LHSAA tourney since 2018.
“Never did I expect this,” Carter said of his honor. “The guys put their trust in me and so did the community.
"I played here and have been part of the program for a long time. I knew the traditional and the blueprint to get it done. Together, we got it done.”
North Central’s Derrick Tezeno and Emery Wirtz of Ouachita Christian claimed the Outstanding Player awards on the LSWA squad selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
Wirtz led OCS to the Division IV title with averages of 17 points and eight rebounds. Tezeno carried North Central to its fourth straight LHSAA tournament with averages of 26 points, 12 rebounds five assists and two steals.
The East Iberville girls and White Castle boys each placed one player on the team. Dedreka Wilson averaged 20 points and 14 rebounds for East Iberville and was a first-team selection.
Kevin Martin netted second-team honors for WCHS with averages of 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
LSWA CLASS 1A CHARTS
Boys
First team
Player school ht cl avg
Derrick Tezeno North Central 6-6 Sr. 26.0
Keon Coleman Opelousas Catholic 6-4 Sr. 33.5
Daniel Ortiz Calvary 6-0 Sr. 23.0
Curt LeBeaud Crescent City 5-11 Sr. 17.1
Gage Larvadain Riverside 6-1 Sr. 27.5
Second team
Player school ht cl avg
Labree Williams Jr. Calvary 6-6 Jr. 15.0
Jaqualon Crane Arcadia 6-0 Sr. 15.0
Kevin Martin White Castle 6-1 Sr. 12.0
Xane Hunter Country Day 5-10 Sr. 16.5
D.J. Lewis Central Catholic 6-5 Sr. 19.2
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DERRICK TEZENO, NORTH CENTRAL
COACH OF THE YEAR: DAWAN CARTER, WHITE CASTLE
HONORABLE MENTION: Seth Brown, St. Frederick; Ivan Clark, Tensas; Jamarcus Deculus, Delhi; Mason Russell, Hamilton Christian; Demarcus Jack, Elton; Tyler Young, Grand Lake; Tyler Smith, Central Catholic; Eric Washington, Delhi; Bud Holloway, Oak Grove; Reginald Stoner, North Central; Alex Broussard, Vermilion Catholic; D’Anthony Kimble, Homer; Takeviuntae Kidd, Homer; Tyler Jefferson, Arcadia; Jervonte Greene, White Castle; John Kelly, Crescent City; Omarion Layssard, Northwood-Lena; Randarius Morris, Northwood-Lena.
Girls
First team
Player school ht cl avg
Emery Wirtz Ouachita Christian 5-10 Sr. 17.0
Sarah Adams Cedar Creek 5-6 Jr. 21.0
Marin Barras Highland Baptist 5-10 Sr. 25.0
Dedreka Wilson East Iberville 5-9 Sr. 20.0
Marissa Tell Haynesville 6-1 Sr. 19.0
Second team
Player school ht cl avg
Avery Hopkins Ouachita Christian 5-7 Jr. 15.0
Ya’Jaia Goudeau North Central 5-11 Jr. 28.0
Madison Mahfouz Merryville 5-9 Sr. 21.7
Vici Woods Elton 6-1 Sr. 24.0
Ayleyah Winn Northwood-Lena 5-8 Sr. 16.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: EMERY WIRTZ, OUACHITA CHRISTIAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: MARK TEMPLE, EAST IBERVILLE
HONORABLE MENTION: Ariana Victor, Merryville; Taylor Gordon, East Iberville; Jayden Ellerman, Ouachita Christian; Ashanta May, Delhi; Tishanti Anderson, Oak Grove; Conleigh Laseter, Ouachita Christian; Riley Spradlin, Cedar Creek; Katelyn Harrison, North Central; J’Nyria Kelly, St. John; A’Myrie Foulcard, Hanson Memorial; Laurielle Bias, Central Catholic; Tiyan Heard, Lincoln Prep.