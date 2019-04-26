MONROE — Paige Duncan of Denham Springs High won three matches on Friday, moving closer to a second straight LHSAA Division I girls singles title at thr Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Tennis tournament at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Duncan’s day started with an 8:30 a.m. match and ended with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Jordan Kapusta of Mt. Carmel in the quarterfinals. She meets another local player, St. Joseph’s Academy’s Carley Vincent, in a Saturday morning semifinal at ULM.
Duncan and Vincent are not alone in their pursuit of titles as the LHSAA’s four-day tournament concludes with semifinals and finals for boys/girls competitors in the Divisions I-II.
Catholic High’s Aiden Lee also won three times on Friday to advance to the Division I boys semifinals where he will face Fontainebleau’s Gabriel Martin. Included in Lee's Friday wins was a three-set victory over Sulphur’s Brooks Giardina.
Catholic also had two doubles teams advance to the Division I semifinals. SJA has one girls doubles team in the Saturday morning semifinals.
In Division II, St. Michael the Archangel has one boys doubles team and one girls doubles duo set to compete in matches that also will be played at the ULM.