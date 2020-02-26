HAMMOND — Rider Holcomb’s goal in extra time lifted No. 2 University High (19-3-2) to a 1-0 win over top-seeded Vandebilt Catholic (22-4-8) in the Division III boys title game that helped open the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer Championships on Wednesday.
Liam Moran dribbled down to the end line before cutting a pass back to Holcomb, who then fired his shot from the left side of the 18-yard box into the bottom right of goal in the 10th minute of extra time in the contest played at SLU's Strawberry Stadium.
Holcomb’s goal clinched back-to-back state championships for U-High, who had not won a state championship in boys soccer prior to 2019. The first day of the four-day soccer event was a Division III sweep for the Cubs, who claimed a 1-0 extra-time win over Loyola in the Division III girls game.
It was the second consecutive year U-High needed an extra time goal to come away with the state championship trophy, and Holcomb’s goal mirrored the game winner by Chris Bottcher in extra time of last year’s championship game played in Lafayette.
“I haven’t really talked to (Bottcher) yet, but I know he experienced this last year as a sophomore and it’s something you just don’t let go and you’ll never forget later in life,” said Holcomb, who is a sophomore.
Despite conceding possession and playing in a defensive shape, Vandebilt did a solid job of keeping its back line tight and limiting any chances for U-High throughout the night.
U-High’s best chance in regulation came off a corner kick in the 25th minute. Vandebilt goalkeeper Nick Morhle came off his line but couldn’t reach the cross, and the ball hit the cross bar after deflecting off a Vandebilt defender. With the ball loose in the box, U-High was able to get a shot, but Vandebilt cleared the ball off the line, ending the threat of goal.
In the second half, U-High maintained possession but still struggled to find a clear chance on goal. The Cubs continued to press, but Vandebilt was comfortable playing back and trying to find its chance off a counter attack.
U-High goalkeeper Charlie McKenzie kept a clean sheet with two key saves in the second half, and the game continued into extra time where Holcomb pulled out the winner.
“It’s still the same,” said U-High coach Chris Mitchell. “It’s amazing, I’m not going to lie. It’s just been fantastic.
“This is the fourth time the U-High boys have been in the state finals. We are fortunate enough to win back-to-back, and then on top of it, it was the first time in school history that the girls and boys played in the championship on the same day.
"And for us both to win — also my sister being the coach for the girls team — I really can’t ask for anything better. It is fantastic.”