LAPLACE — Hobart Grayson scrambled around right end for a 25-yard touchdown run with 2:11 left to play, and East Ascension’s defense snuffed out one last possession by St. Charles as the Spartans held on for a 14-6 win Friday night.
For East Ascension (4-1), ranked eighth in Class 5A, it was a game where its defense was nearly impenetrable. One week removed from a 42-41 win over Warren Easton, the Spartans defense stepped up and held St. Charles (4-1) to 142 yards and seven first downs.
Grayson and running back Kendall Washington each ran for 40 yards to lead EA.
East Ascension’s offense had a frustrating game, as well, managing just 215 yards and 10 first downs.
“We know how competitive this game is every year,” said EA coach Darnell Lee, whose team opens district play next week against Catholic High. “I know better than to think our kids would overlook St. Charles, but something wasn’t right tonight. We just couldn’t get clicking, and (St. Charles) had a lot to do with that.”
St. Charles, which came into the game as 2A’s No. 4 team, had a chance to force overtime. Following Grayson’s touchdown, Phillip Tran returned the ensuing kickoff 57 yards to the EA 42, but the Comets could get no closer.
Quarterback Reid Landeche was tackled for a 1-yard loss on first down, and followed that with three incompletions. Landeche finished the game 11 of 21 for 59 yards.
East Ascension took over and kneeled twice to run out the clock.
“We just couldn’t get anything going on offense,” St. Charles coach Frank Monica said.”(East Ascension) tried to make us throw, and we couldn’t throw. Our defense gave us opportunities but we couldn’t capitalize on them.”
St. Charles trailed 7-0 at halftime, but got a spark when Logan Forsythe’s 34-yard run gave the Comets a first down at the EA 35. The drive stalled when Landeche was held for no gain on fourth-and-3.
Defense by both teams took center stage in the first half.
The Comets held East Ascension without a first down until less than three minutes were left. St. Charles drove into Spartans territory twice, but never got closer than the EA 28.
East Ascension had a 70-yard touchdown run by Steven McBride nullified by a holding penalty on the Spartans' first offensive play. Late in the half, the Spartans began a touchdown drive from their own 29 with 3:11 left.
Grayson found Jyrin Johnson for a 19-yard gain on third-and-14, giving the Spartans their first, first down at the EA 44. He connected with Washington for another 19-yard gain, and two plays later St. Charles was flagged for interference against McBride in the end zone.
The penalty gave EA a first at the SCC 16, and Cam Jones eluded the Comets rush before passing to Navell Chopin in the left side of the end zone for the touchdown.
Logan Kern’s extra point gave East Ascension a 7-0 lead that it took into halftime.
For the half, St. Charles finished with six first downs to three for East Ascension. The Spartans defense had seven tackles for loss, including two sacks of Landeche.