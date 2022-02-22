When Ouachita Christian extended its first-quarter lead, Southern Lab coach Quianna Chaney called a quick time out. Chaney thought her team was going down a rabbit hole they might not climb out of.
Three quarters later, the fifth-seeded Kittens pulled off an upset niftier than watching a magician pull a rabbit out of a hat.
Southern Lab ousted top-seeded Ouachita Christian 51-42 in the first of two Division IV semifinals at the Ochsner/LHSAA Select Girls Basketball tournament Tuesday at the Alario Center.
“I’m am literally tired of hearing people talk about how good Southern Lab was when they played,” said Chaney, a former SLHS and LSU standout. “It’s been a while since we have been on this stage. These girls have a chance to leave a legacy for themselves. It’s their time.”
The statement is a bold one – much like the Kittens (20-11), who are in their first varsity season since 2018. They beat senior-laden Ouachita Christian (31-3), the defending champion and a program with over 100 wins in the last four years.
Freshman Madison Alcerro led Southern Lab with 15 points, scoring when needed near the basket. SLHS advances to play second-seeded Cedar Creek (28-2) in the Division IV final set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Kinsley James (13), Shaila Forman (12) and Asia Patin (11) also scored in double figures as Southern Lab made 56 percent of its shots from the field, helping to offset 33 turnovers. Forman had 11 rebounds.
Avery Hopkins, who scored a game-high 16, was the only double figures scorer for OCS, which had an uncharacteristic 27 turnovers and made just 25 percent its shots.
“I felt like early in the game we were driving and getting to the rim and either getting an easy basket or getting fouled,” OCS coach Stan Humphries said. “Too many turnovers. For four years, we have talked about turning the other team over. Today I think that turned around and it gave them (SLHS) more opportunities.”
A 3-pointer by Mackenzie Lipa sent Ouachita Christian into the second quarter with a 17-10 lead. Southern Lab scored the first eight points of the period and took an 18-17 lead on a layup by James with 6:34 to go.
Forman scored just before the buzzer to give the Kittens s 33-31 halftime lead. They never trailed again and took a 40-37 lead into the final quarter on a Patin 3-pointer.
SLHS added to its lead throughout the final quarter, starting with another 3-pointer by James. OCS got no closer than six points the rest of the way
“I feel like this has not hit us yet,” Alcerro said. “We still have a lot to work for. We have heart and that is what got us through this game.”