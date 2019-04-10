Basketball coaches have to make timely decisions in game situations all the time. Woodlawn High’s Elmo Fernandez has made a decision based on a different timeline.
Fernandez, 65, is retiring as the school’s boys basketball coach, but will continue to serve as the school’s athletic director.
“This is something I have been thinking about for a while,” Fernandez said. “Coaching for 36 years is a long time and to be honest with you, it’s just time. The program is in a good place with kids who work hard … we were a shot away from the quarterfinals this year.
“I’m not a spring chicken any more and doing both roles was a lot. I’ve talked about it with my wife and children. We now have five grandchildren who are pretty much my world and they live in other places. I’ll still be involved, but I’ll have more time to spend with my family.”
Fernandez’s Woodlawn team was seeded 25th in the Class 4A and upset Lakeshore to open the playoffs and lost to No. 9 seed Franklin Parish 51-48 in the regional playoff round. He has coached at WHS for 12 years and previous spent 16 years at St. Michael the Archangel. His career also includes an eight-year stint at now-defunct Jackson High. Fernandez said Woodlawn will soon start advertising for a new coach.
A start for Evans
Former St. Michael star Jacob Evans got his first NBA start for the Golden State Warriors vs. the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center.
The 6-foot-6 Evans starred at Cincinnati before being drafted by the Warriors in the first round last summer. He played 36 minutes and finished with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in a 112-103 Golden State win. Evans has split time between the Warriors and their nearby G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, according to SMHS coach Drew Hart.
“I didn’t go down to the see the game, but I did watch on television,” Hart said. “We talked before the game and Jacob did not know how much he would play. He didn’t know he was starting until right before the game. He played well. We’re excited for Jacob — I think he has grown and learned a lot this year.”
Hart said Evans plans to host a free-of-charge basketball camp at St. Michael over the summer.
Metro boys golf
Episcopal freshman Boyd Owens shot a 3-under-par 69 to claim tops honors at the Boys Metro Golf tournament held Tuesday at Beaver Creek Golf Course.
Owens had just two bogeys and finished one stroke ahead of defending champion Luke Haskew of University, who carded a 70. Haskew also is a freshman.
U-High won the team title for the second time in three years, finishing ahead of Catholic High.
“I am extremely proud of our guys for capturing a Metro title. I am pleased with how they have improved over the past few weeks and worked on overcoming adversity,” U-High head coach Burke Broussard said. “We faced some great competition today and we will use this moving forward to our district match next week.”
Track x 2
Catholic High and St. Amant are scheduled to host Thursday track meets to help close out the regular season. St. Amant’s Baton Rouge Physical Therapy Invitational begins at 3 p.m. with field events and the 4x800 relay 3:30 p.m. Other track events start at 4:30 p.m. for the 10-school meet.
Catholic’s Grizzly Relays is scheduled to start with field events and 3:30 p.m. and the 4x800 relay at 4 p.m. The rest of the track events begin at 5:30 p.m.
Teams set to compete at St. Amant include the host Gators, Zachary, East Ascension, Dutchtown, Donaldsonville, Ascension Catholic, Denham Springs, Lutcher, West Feliciana and University.
Host Catholic is part of the nine-school meet along with St. Joseph’s Academy, Baton Rouge High, Broadmoor, Episcopal, McKinley, Parkview Baptist, St. Michael and Southern Lab.