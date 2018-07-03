Arrangements for visitation and funeral services for former St. James High School football coach Rick Gaille are scheduled.
Visitation is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schoen Funeral Home located on Canal Street in New Orleans. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until funeral services begin at noon Monday at Ascension of Our Lord Church in LaPlace.
Gaille, who spent 19 years as football coach at St. James, died Sunday after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He coached the Wildcats to a 169-72 record and trips to the LHSAA title game in 1994 and 1996 in Class 3A and 2007 in 2A.