SULPHUR — Every championship caliber team finds ways to deliver a knockout punch. Top-seeded Many had more than one.
Seven of the Tigers’ 14 hits went for extra bases during a 16-5 five-inning victory over No. 12 French Settlement in Class 2A semifinal action at the LHSAA Softball Tournament Friday.
MHS advances to play No. 2 Doyle (29-5) in the 2A title game set for 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Lions (21-10) made their first playoff appearance since 2007 and their first as a 2A school. Things look promising when FSHS tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second in the game played at North Frasch Park.
But Many emphatically took the lead for good by scoring six runs in the third and fourth innings. The Tigers scored six runs on four hits in the bottom of the third.
Claire Cullen was 2-3 with two runs scored for French Settlement. Emma Petite also was 2-3, while Blair Henderson drove in two runs.
Four players had two or more RBI for Many (32-5). Kaley Kloss, who finished 1 for 2, ended the game with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.
French Settlement’s biggest inning was a four-run fourth. Henderson and Carmella Tranchina each had an RBI double to help the Lions cut the MHS lead to 7-5.
But Many bounced right back with its extra-hitting barrage. Brook Jenkins led the Tigers with four RBIs and was 2 for 4, while Shiley Cartinez also had three RBIs for the winners. Jenkins had two-run hits in both the third and fourth innings.
Reese Kloss scattered eight hits and struck out two to get the win for Many.