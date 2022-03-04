Despite a raucous crowd that sparked a near 20-minute delay near the end of the game, Madison Prep’s 86-45 quarterfinal win over Sophie B. Wright on Friday ensures one thing: That the Chargers will have a shot to hang another 3A title banner in the rafters.
Propelled by a 15-point lead at the end of the first quarter, Madison Prep held true to their all-gas-no-brakes approach on defense. The Warriors had no answers for the suffocating on-ball pressure applied by Dez’mond Williams, Treylan James and Jayce Depron, forcing Warriors guard Jeremiah Simon into double teams at half-court.
For Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones, that meant his backcourt took notes in practice.
“We knew they were a real guard-oriented team,” Jones said. “Trevontay Alford’s their best player. We wanted to make things really tough on him. We wanted to make him earn everything he got.”
And that’s precisely what the Chargers did: Alford still managed a team-leading 15 points, but the support from his teammates was missing until the second quarter, and all but vanished toward the end of the game.
The Warriors did manage a respectable second quarter showing, anchored by four 3-pointers, including a pair from junior Jared Jones. But that didn’t solve Wright’s defensive issues. Madison Prep also knocked down seven of eight from the free-throw line leading into halftime.
Led by a sterling 23-point performance from Williams, the Chargers were selective with their shooting, often settling for midrange jumpers instead of contested looks from beyond the arc. Seton Hall commitment Percy Daniels chipped in 12 points, while Josh Smith finished with 16. No other Warrior finished in double digits, although Jones finished with eight.
“I can’t say enough about Dez’mond (Williams). I love him,” Jones said. “He’s been a leader for us, he’s our leading scorer. Great kid, 4.2 (grade-point average). Him, Jalen Williams and Percy Daniels, those three seniors tonight played phenomenally.”
The trio of Jalen Williams, Dez’mond Williams and Daniels are no strangers to postseason success, having all been integral parts to Madison Prep’s title run in 2021. That experience will undoubtedly come in handy in Lake Charles when the the Chargers face off against Donaldsonville in the semifinals, but Jones is still cautious.
“We hope we can pull from our experience,” Jones said. “But once you get to Lake Charles, anything can happen.”