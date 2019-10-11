VACHERIE — St. James and Lutcher’s District 9-3A matchup was interrupted by an hour-long rain delay, but that did not slow the Wildcats in their victory against Lutcher 34-13 on Friday night.
The game was tight for most of the first half, but the St. James defense shut down Lutcher’s offense, limiting them to no second-half points to secure a victory.
Neither team moved the ball well for most of the first half and neither completed more than two passes in a single quarter, but both Lutcher and St. James were effective on the ground, with Lutcher running back Ra’suan Storks racking up 105 yards and St. James running back Sean Lebeouf putting up 114 of his own with a touchdown.
St. James (6-0) led 3-0 going into the second quarter after a 33-yard field goal by kicker Alec Mahler, but an hour-long weather delay stalled gameplay.
Lutcher (2-4), which had the ball in the red zone when the delay began, scored on its first drive after the game resumed. A 10-yard run by quarterback Mekhi Patterson put the Bulldogs up 6-3 with 8:09 left in the first half.
St. James retook the lead a few drives later when LeBeouf ran it in for a 17-yard touchdown on a third-and-long, giving the Wildcats a 10-6 lead with 3:33 left in the half
St. James was marching downfield and had an opportunity to extend its lead late in the second quarter, but LeBeouf was picked off by Lutcher defensive back Alex Martinez, who returned it for 30 yards. The Lutcher offense took over in the red zone, needing only three plays to retake the lead. Patterson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to take a 13-10 lead going into halftime.
St. James tied the game at 13 with Mahler’s 37-yard field goal to start the second half and extended its lead to 20-13 to start the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Shamar Smith.
The Wildcats iced the game with 4:43 left in the game, when Smith punched the ball into the endzone for a one-yard touchdown and a 27-13 lead.
St. James defensive back Joel Cooper picked off Patterson the following drive and Smith topped the game off with an 18-yard touchdown win, his third of the night.
Smith was on 4-of-10 with 44 yards passing, but added 82 rushing yards and three touchdowns.