WALKER — The Catholic High football team took the field Friday night at Walker in its first action, albeit unofficial, since leaving the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with its second Division I state championship trophy in three seasons.
Were these the first steps toward another title march?
The Bears looked the part as they grounded out a 24-7 victory over Walker at the Neighbors Federal Credit Union Jamboree with their physical offensive line leading the way.
But coach Gabe Fertitta said where the journey may end was not a subject Catholic spends much time discussing.
"It's just good seeing the kids compete again," he said. "There are so many kids that have been working hard behind the scene who were behind other guys. To see those guys get their chance just makes me feel good."
Junior running back Joshua Parker was one of those players.Parker finished with 90 yards on 16 carries, leading a Catholic ground game that seemed to wear down Walker's smaller defensive front. He scored on a 10-yard run with 3:16 left that extended a 10-7 lead to 17-7.
Indeed, it wasn't until the final minutes (the teams played two 12-minute halves) that the Bears separated themselves.
Walker missed a chance to go up 7-0 when senior BJ Lockhart, lined up as a Wildcat quarterback, had a 54-yard touchdown on the opening possession nullified by a holding penalty.
Following an acrobatic interception by Walker corner Kolby Moncreeb with 33 seconds to play in the first half, junior receiver Jalen Cook quickly brought the Wildcats to a 7-7 tie when he took a bubble screen in the right flat and broke free for an 89-yard score, carrying a defender across the goal line as he extended the ball with his left hand.
All three of Catholic's second-half possessions resulted in points. "We pride ourselves on being a physical team and being able to run the ball," Fertitta said. "I think we showed that there at the end."
Catholic was in position to let kicker Matthew Goodson, who connected on a 42-yard try to open the second-half scoring, attempt another when it faced a fourth-and-4 from the Walker 18 with about four minutes left. Instead, Fertitta kept his offense on the field, and quarterback Cameron Dartez went right up the middle for an 8-yard gain to set up Parker's touchdown run.
A few minutes later, following a Lockhart fumble, Dartez capped the scoring with a 1-yard sneak.
"I am frustrated by how the game ended in the last five minutes, allowing them to just run the ball down our throat," Walker coach Lester Ricard said. "But I know we're not far, man. I don't want to walk away from this game discouraged."
Little was decided, seemingly, in Walker's ongoing quarterback competition.
Sophomore Christian Ard, who played five series, connected on 7 of 16 passes for 160 yards with the TD pass to Cook and one interception. Junior Ethan McMasters was 2-of-5 for 47 yards, playing two series in the second half.
Ricard said both quarterbacks will continue to see time moving forward.