Parkview Baptist and Ascension Christian were both scoring more than 12 runs per game prior to a non-district baseball game on Saturday. This time, only PBS reached that mark.
Behind an 11-hit attack and the starting pitching of Hunter Ponson, the Class 3A Eagles remained unbeaten with a 12-1 win over the 1A Lions in the game played at Parkview Baptist.
Five players had two hits for Parkview (18-0), including shortstop Brennan Holt, an LSU commitment who bookended Parkview’s scoring with a pair of two-run singles.
“We started off a little sluggish, but we came around and swung the bats pretty well,” Parkview coach Emrick Jagneaux said. “We got some key hits, which is what we need to do when we get guys on base. We’ve left a lot of people on base this year so today was a good day for us.”
Ascension Christian (11-5) committed three errors in the game and Parkview took advantage. In all, seven of Parkview’s runs were unearned.
“We’ve had that discussion a lot this year,” ACH coach Jared Kleinpeter said. “Errors hurt you when you play a team that’s average, but when you play a team like (Parkview) that’s absolutely loaded… you just can’t have them, especially the ones on routine plays.”
Ponson went 3 2/3 innings allowing two hits and an unearned run in the fourth. He issued one walk and struck out four, and exited having thrown 52 pitches. He also singled and hit a solo home run in the third inning.
Parkview took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second on Holt’s two-out, two-run single to right.
In the top of the third, the Lions after putting runners at the corners with two outs. With Braden Tregre at the plate, Andrew Landry got caught in a rundown between first and second, and Tristan D’Amico’s throwing error allowed Braxton Hudnall to score from third.
The Eagles answered with eight runs in the bottom of the third to put the game out of reach.
ACH starter Aubrey Gathright appeared to have limited the damage to three runs, but shortstop Jack Markey dropped Holt’s pop allowing two runs to score. Carter Evans relieved Gathright, and the Parkview onslaught continued with a two-run triple by Caleb Stelly and an RBI double from D’Amico.
Evans retired the first two batters in the Parkview fourth before designated hitter Brandt Yarbrough reached base on a throwing error. After a single from Ethan LeSage, Holt capped his day at the plate with a two-run single to center.
“Hitting is something you can’t control,” Jagneaux said. “You can control pitching and defense, but hitting is going to go up and down. Right now, we’re swinging the bats pretty good, and I hope we can continue to do that.”