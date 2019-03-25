starofstarsgallery.052218_405
Advocate Sports columnist Scott Rabalais, left, interviews Marcus Spears, former Baton Rouge and LSU athletic star and current sports media personality during The Advocate's Star of Stars event Monday night at the Manship Theater.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

It's time to submit your nominations for The Advocate's major awards for Baton Rouge area schools.

Links to vote on Boys and Girls Team of the Year, Boys and Girls Athlete of the Year, Boys and Girls Coach of the Year, Courage and Spirit awards can be clicked on below. Thanks for your input.

Headlined by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, make plans to join us at 7 p.m. on May 20 at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Event Center for the Star of Stars event. Click here to purchase tickets today!

