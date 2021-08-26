There’s been nothing easy in the first season for Ascension Catholic’s Chris Schexnayder as head coach.
Three days into fall camp his team was hit by a 14-day quarantine and Bulldogs’ quest to regain normalcy on the practice field has been beset by constant rain.
Ascension Catholic found itself locked in a scoreless tie with Episcopal before the Bulldogs scored on their final two series for a 14-0 victory Thursday in Episcopal’s Jamboree at Memorial Field.
“It’s been one thing after another,” Schexnayder said. “They kept rolling with the punches.”
Ascension Catholic went from opportunistic in the first half, forcing a pair of turnovers, to dominant in the last seven minutes of play.
The Bulldogs accounted for 94 of their 96 second-half yards in their final two drives, taking an 8-0 lead with 3:59 to play with a seven-play, 45-yard drive that Adrian Prean Jr. (12 carries, 21 yards) capped with a 3-yard run. Quarterback Bryce Leonard scrambled out of trouble for a 2-point conversion.
Defensive back Lex Melancon came down with ACHS’ second interception of the game, setting up a 51-yard scoring drive that took five plays when Leonard found his twin brother, Brooks, on a 7-yard slant pass with 30.1 seconds left.
“At halftime we challenged our offensive line to put this thing on their backs and take us to the end zone,” Schexnayder said. “That unit’s going to be big for us. It took us a while to get going, missing all of those practices. We finished strong and that’s something to look forward to.”
Episcopal turned the ball over twice in the first half with an interception and fumble to go along with a key offensive holding penalty that wiped out a 43-yard pass completion to ACHS’ 3.
Starting quarterback Lewis Ward found wide receiver Parks McMains in stride down the sideline for a 38-yard completion, but before he could cross the goal line Melancon stripped the ball out from behind that resulted in a touchback with 1:42 remaining.
The Knights, who gained 107 of their 129 yards in the opening half, had reached the Bulldogs’ 38-yard line when reserve quarterback Cooper Braud was intercepted by Brooks Leonard with 4:18 left.
Ward completed 5 of 7 passes for 87 yards with Thomas D’Armond catching three passes for 38 yards. He also rushed three times for 19 yards and returned two punts for 39 yards.
“This game is about executing,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “Turnovers. … we had a fumble going in (the end zone). We had a big holding call on a big play. We have an opportunity to go up two scores against a great football team. (ACHS) dodged some bullets, but credit to them for staying in there.”