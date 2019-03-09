Boys basketball
State tournament
At Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
Finals
Friday
Division V final: (1) Jehovah-Jireh 56, (2) Crescent City 45
Division IV final: (1) Lafayette Christian 56, (3) Hamilton Christian 51
Class C final: (2) Simpson 63, (1) Summerfield 53
Class 1A final: (2) North Central 59, (8) KIPP Booker T. Washington 47
Class 2A final: (1) Rayville 61, Port Allen 48
Class 4A final: (3) Breaux Bridge 61, (1) Bossier 58
Saturday
Division III: (2) Country Day 58, (1) Dunham 48
Division I: (1) Scotlandville 73, (2) St. Augustine 53
Division II: (4) St. Thomas More 77, (3) De La Salle 72, 2OT
Class B: (2) Simsboro 59, (1) Zwolle 53
Class 5A: (1) Thibodaux 70 (3) Walker 60
Class 3A: Madison Prep 61, (3) Wossman 54
Box scores
Scotlandville 73, St. Aug 53
Scotlandville (34-2)
Reece Beekman 8-12 9-9 28, Tai’reon Joseph 9-14 4-5 26, Carvell Teasett 3-9 0-2 8, Jonathan Horton 2-4 2-2 6, Zaheem Jackson 1-1 1-2 3, Morantz James 1-1 0-0 2. David Thomas 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-45 16-20 73.
St. Augustine (30-5)
Devon Jefferson 5-10 1-1 12, D’Mari Wiltz 5-11 0-0 11, Jalvin Mitchell 4-6 2-2 10, Damon Landry 3-15 1-2 8, Jaron Pierre 1-1 0-0 3, Jaheim Walters 1-2 1-3 3, Nasir DeGruy 1-1 0-0 2, Dante Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Darius Henry 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-52 5-8 53.
Scotlandville 16 16 17 24 — 73
St. Augustine 10 17 9 17 — 53
Halftime - Scotlandville 32-27; 3 point goals - Scotlandville 9-16 (Joseph 4-6, Beekman 3-3, Teasett 2-4, Thomas 0-3); St. Augustine 4-11 (Pierre 1-1, Wilt 1-1, Landry 1-3, Jefferson 1-5, Henry 0-1); Rebounds - Scotlandville 25 (Horton 5), St. Augustine 30 (Mitchell 7); Assists - Scotlandville 12 (Beekman 9), St. Augustine 5 (Landry 3); Total fouls - Scotlandville 13 (Thomas 5), St. Augustine 19 (Mitchell)
Country Day 58, Dunham 48
Country Day (26-11)
Kaleb Jenkins 4-13 14-19 23, Christian Becnel 4-4 3-4 11, Justin Ibieta 4-8 1-3 9, Ross Talbot 3-7 1-2 7, Xane Hunter 2-5 2-2 6, Nicky Corchiani 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 18-38 21-32 58.
Dunham (28-6)
Carlos Stewart 6-15 7-9 22, Jordan Wright 3-13 2-5 9, Salle Wilson 2-5 3-6 8, Ty Spurlock 1-4 0-0 3, Jase Augustus 1-1 0-2 3, Ralph Davenport 1-8 0-0 2, Desean Woods 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 14-50 13-24 48.
Country Day 8 12 15 23 — 58
Dunham 4 11 14 19 — 48
Halftime: Country Day 20-15; 3 point goals: Country Day 1-3 (Jenkins 1-2, Ibieta 0-1); Dunham 7-24 (Stewart 3-7, Augustus 1-1, Wilson 1-1, Spurlock 1-3, Wright 1-6, Woods 0-1, Davenport 0-5); Rebounds: Country Day 35 (Becnel 12); Dunham 29 (Wright 9); Assists: Country Day 13 (Corchiani 3, Jenkins 3, Becnel 3), Dunham 11 (Davenport 3, Wright 3, Wilson 3); Total fouls: Country Day 18; Dunham 27.
St. Thomas More 77, De La Salle 72
St. Thomas More (26-11)
Jaden Shelvin 9-15 4-8 24, Reece Melancon 5-11 2-2 17, Carter Domingue 6-15 2-5 16, Caleb Holstein 3-5 0-0 6, Evan Comeaux 2-5 2-3 6, Logan Rader 2-10 0-0 4, Noah Bourque 1-2 2-2 4, Christian Trahan 0-1 0-0 0, Braylen Logan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 12-20 77
De La Salle
Jalen Ned 11-15 7-10 33, Ja’Kobe Walker 5-10 3-5 14, Lamaj Kendrick 3-3 6-7 12, Abiram Frye 2-5 3-6 7, John Kelly 1-7 2-3 5, Gerald Matthews 0-1 1-2 1, Malcolm Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Gary Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 22-33 72
St. Thomas More 10 4 19 24 6 14 — 77
De La Salle 12 15 19 11 6 9 — 72
Halftime: De La Salle 27-14; 3 point goals: St. Thomas More 9-24 (Melancon 5-9, Domingue 2-4, Shelvin 2-4, Holstein 0-1, Trahan 0-1, Rader 0-2, Comeaux 0-3), De La Salle 6-19 (Ned 4-7, Walker 1-3, Kelly 1-6, Coleman 0-1, Thomas 0-2); Rebounds:- St. Thomas More 44 (Holstein 10); De La Salle 28 (Ned 7); Assists: St. Thomas More 18 (Domingue 7), De La Salle 17 (Frye 6); Total fouls: - St. Thomas More 27; De La Salle 19.
Thibodaux 70, Walker 60
Thibodaux (33-2)
Kobi Johnson 3-8 11-14 18, Rashod Robinson 5-10 2-2 15, Marvin Robertson 3-9 6-8 13, Rashad Winslow 5-10 1-2 11, Tyren Young 2-8 3-4 7, J’Mari Carter 1-5 1-1 4, Kelly Raymond 1-4 0-0 2, Davonte Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 24-31 70
Walker (28-10)
Brian Thomas 9-22 7-10 29, Jalen Cook 6-18 7-8 19, Trenton Montgomery 3-7 0-0 Graham Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Calvin Watson 0-2 2-2 2, Matt Ellis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 18-22 60
Walker 16 21 9 14 — 60
Thibodaux 10 20 10 30 — 70
Halftime - Walker 37-30; 3 point goals - Thibodaux 6-22 (Robinson 3-5, Johnson 1-2, Robertson 1-4, Carter 1-5, Raymond 0-1, Davis 0-1, Young 0-4), Walker 4-15 (Thomas 4-7, Watson 0-1, Smith 0-1, Cook 0-6); Rebounds - Thibodaux 44 (Winslow 14), Walker 33 (Thomas 8, Cook 8); Assists - Thibodaux 10 (Johnson 4), Walker 9 (Cook 5); Total fouls - Thibodaux 21 (Robertson 4, Winslow 4); Walker 25 (Smith 5, Montgomery 5)
Baseball
Zachary 10, Hahnville 8,
Hahnville 220 040 0—8 11 0
Zachary 233 011 x—10 15 3
W — A. Hopwood. L — C. Zeringue. Leaders: HAHNVILLE: E. Chacon (2-3, RBI), H. Theriot (1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs), B. Dupuy (3-4, 2B, 2 runs), M. Farrell (2-4); ZACHARY: C. David (2-5, 2 runs), K. Brown (2-2, HR, 3 runs, RBI.
Track and field
Catholic High Brothers of the Sacred Heart Invitational
Girls
Team Scores: 1. St. Joseph's, 297. 2. E.D. White, 95. 3. University, 61. 4. St. Michael, 60. 5. Denham Springs, 52. 6. Southern Lab, 2.
Field
Javelin: 1. Cailey Aucoin, Denham Springs, 108-4. 2. Taylor Marcombe, E.D. White, 87-7. 3. Rebecca Bordelon, St. Joseph's, 86-3.
Shot put: 1. Kayleigh Mims, St. Joseph's, 35-8. 2. Natalie Stewart, Denham Springs, 32-9.5. 3. Cailey Aucoin, Denham Springs, 30-0.
Discus: 1. Peyton Smith, St. Joseph's, 98-4. 2. Kayleigh Mims, St. Joseph's, 93-3. 3. Kayleigh Tomasich, Denham Springs, 78-2.
Long jump: 1. Reese Favaloro, St. Joseph's, 16-1.75. 2. Claire Holder, St. Joseph's, 16-0.5. 3. Rebecka Bollinger, E.D. White, 15-8.5.
Triple jump: 1. Emeline Rodrigue, E.D. White, 34-2.75. 2. Rebecka Bollinger, E.D. White, 33-9.25. 3. Mary Usher, St. Joseph's, 31-5.5.
High jump: 1. Reese Favaloro, St. Joseph's, 5-1. 2. Catherine Couvillion, St. Joseph's, 5-1. 3. Taylor Marcombe, E.D. White, 4-11.
Pole vault: 1. Lura DeGravelle, E.D. White, 9-9. 2. Taylor Walker, St. Joseph's, 8-3. 3. Kayla Perault, Denham Springs, 7-3.
Track
4x200 relay: 1. St. Joseph's, 1:46.6. 2. University, 1:53.0. 3. E.D. White, 1:55.5.
1,600: 1. Lauren Hendry, St. Joseph's, 5:27.9. 2. Isabelle Brown, St. Joseph's, 5:36.9. 3. Virginia Dirks, St. Joseph's, 5:41.8.
100 hurdles: 1. McKenna Ramsey, St. Joseph's, 16.2. 2. Claire Holder, St. Joseph's, 16.3. 3. Rachel Lemoine, St. Michael, 16.4.
100: 1. Hannah Jones, St. Joseph's, 12.0. 2. Alya Shanklin, E.D. White, 12.8. 3. Amanda Stewart, St. Michael, 13.0. 4. Chandler Collins, University, 13.0.
800: 1. Taylor Winters, St. Joseph's, 2:23.2. 2. Lydia Poche, St. Joseph's, 2:37.0. 3. Rebecca Quebedaux, St. Michael, 2:44.3.
4x100 relay: 1. St. Joseph's, 49.1. 2. E.D. White, 53.6. 3. St. Michael, 53.6.
400: 1. Megan Rodgers, Denham Springs, 1:01.9. 2. Alessandra Purnell, St. Joseph's, 1:02.9. 3. Olivia Cook, St. Joseph's, 1:03.2.
300 hurdles: 1. McKenna Ramsey, St. Joseph's, 46.2. 2. Rachel, Lemoine, St. Michael, 47.4. 3. Ava Moreau, St. Joseph's, 49.2.
200: 1. Alexis Barbay, St. Joseph's, 25.9. 2. Sydney LaFleur, St. Joseph's, 26.6. 3. Alya Shanklin, E.D. White, 26.7.
3,200: 1. Lauren Hendry, St. Joseph's, 11:46.9. 2. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph's, 11:50.5. 3. Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph's, 12:07.3.
4x400 relay: 1. St. Joseph's, 4:13.4. 2. University, 4:30.1. 3. St. Michael, 5:01.1.
4x800 relay: 1. St. Joseph's, 9:57.7. 2. University, 10:45.4. 3. E.D. White, 11:03.7.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic High, 283. 2. E.D. White, 80. 3. Brother Martin, 58. 4. Denham Springs, 54. 5. University, 36. 6. St. Michael, 34
Field
Javelin: 1. Jackson Rimes, Catholic, 173-5. 2. Jack Maddox, Catholic, 170-7. 3. Cole Garafola, St. Michael, 155-3.
Shot put: 1. Yusuf Atkins, Catholic, 40-10. 2. Aavon Benfield, E.D. White, 40-5.5. 3. Conner LeBlanc, Catholic, 39-3.5.
Discus: 1. C. Shannon, Catholic, 129-2. 2. Sam Cole, Catholic, 121-1. 3. Clay Thompson, Catholic, 120-5.
Long jump: 1. Caleb Bonine, Catholic, 19-10. 2. Lavar Johnson, Denham Springs, 19-0.75. 3. Dillon Smith, University, 18-5.5.
Triple jump: 1. Caleb Bonine, Catholic, 38-9.5. 2. Andrew Gavarecki, Catholic, 37-11.5. 3. Riley Albert, E.D. White, 30-8.
High jump: 1. Ebenezer Aggrey, Catholic, 5-9. 2. E.J. Burgess, Denham Springs, 5-3.
Pole vault: 1. Peyton Andreas, E.D. White, 11-9. 2. Jared Sapia, Catholic, 11-3. 3. Justin Hebert, Catholic, 10-3.
Track
4x200: 1. Catholic, 1:29.0. 2. E.D. White, 1:35.7. 3. University, 1:38.0.
1,600: 1. Hunter Appleton, Brother Martin, 4:24.1. 2. Collin Hedges, Catholic, 4:24.4. 3. Cade Litolff, Brother Martin, 4:39.3.
110 hurdles: 1. Sayer Sauviac, Catholic, 14.6. 2. Brandt Middleton, Catholic, 15.9. 3. Logan Antie, Catholic, 17.4.
100: 1. Chris Gravois, E.D. White, 10.9. 2. Phillip Earnhart, Denham Springs, 10.9. 3. E.J. Burgess, Denham Springs, 11.0.
800: 1. Abe Bernstein, Brother Martin, 2:02.1. 2. Ethan Dupas, Brother Martin, 2:02.3. 3. Jackson Anuszkiewirz, Brother Martin, 2:02.4.
4x100 relay: 1. Catholic, 44. 2. University, 45.6. 3.St. Michael, 46.6.
400: 1. D.J. Butler, Catholic, 47.9. 2. Isaiah Wilson, Catholic, 51.8. 3. Anthony Ponton, Catholic, 52.1.
300 hurdles: 1. Sayer Sauviac, Catholic, 39.8. 2. Logan Antie, Catholic, 42. 3. Devon Davis, Denham Springs, 45.1.
200: 1. Ebenezer Aggrey, Catholic, 21.7. 2. Chris Gravios, E.D. White, 22.6. 3. Philip Earnhart, Denham Springs, 23.4.
3200: 1. James Lalonde, Catholic, 9:48.5. 2. Owen Simon, Catholic, 9:58.3. 3. Michael Champagne, Brother Martin, 10:03.2.
4x400: 1. Catholic, 3:24.8. 2. University, 3:41.9. 3. E.D. White, 3:46.8.
4x800: 1. Catholic, 8:19.5. 2. Brother Martin, 8:53.1. 3. E.D. White, 8:55.2.
St. Thomas Aquinas Judy Baehr Relays
Girls
Track
100: 1. Breanna Becerra, St. Thomas Aquinas, 12.80. 2. Allie Walker, Mandeville, 13.30. 3. Emily Hines, Christ Episcopal, 13.40.
200: 1. Breanna Becerra, St. Thomas Aquinas, 26.16. 2. Shawnice Menina, Mandeville, 27.12. 3. Madelyn Nicaud, St. Thomas Aquinas, 27.32.
400: 1. Breanna Becerra, St. Thomas Aquinas, 58.89. 2. Aubrey Olin, Mandeville, 1:01.65. 3. Madelyn Nicaud, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:02.70.
800: 1. Dabney Howard, Mandeville, 2:28.24. 2. Anna Huffman, Mandeville, 2:34.25. 3. Emma Littell, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:34.83.
1,600: 1. Callie Hardy, Parkview Baptist, 5:31.14. 2. Carlin Beal, Mandeville, 5:36.25. 3. Kaye-Loni Bowden, Walker, 5:39.99.
3,200: 1. Kaye-Loni Bowden, Walker, 12:21.72. 2. Josie Whipp, Parkview Baptist, 12:47.76. 3. Kylie Zeller, Live Oak, 12:48.98.
100 hurdles: 1. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 17.04. 2. Mackenzie Covington, Live Oak, 17.22. 3. Anina Manning, Mandeville, 17.95.
300 hurdles: 1. Mackenzie Covington, Live Oak, 51.22. 2. Cameron Pike, Mandeville, 53.75. 3. Anina Manning, Mandeville, 55.19.
4x100 relay: 1. Mandeville, 52.21. 2. Walker, 53.09. 3. St. Charles Catholic, 54.85.
4x200 relay: 1. Mandeville, 1:47.60. 2. Walker, 1:57.76. 3. Live Oak, 1:55.36.
4x400 relay: 1. Mandeville, 4:20.71. 2. Live Oak, 4:33.99. 3. Newman, 4:35.29.
4x800 relay: 1. Mandeville, 10:34.48. 2. Live Oak, 11:10.95. 3. St. Scholastica, 11:17.88.
Field
High jump: 1. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-03. 2. Lilly Waguespack, Walker, 5-03. 3. Julia Boulton, Live Oak, 5-03.
Pole vault: 1. Kaita Shostak, Lakeshore, 9-06. 2. Evyn Fitzgerald, Walker, 9-06. 3. Landace Adshire, Parkview Baptist, 9-00.
Long jump: 1. Kaita Shostak, Lakeshore, 16-0. 2. Kiley Jones, Walker, 15-0. 3. Meagan Bubeck, Mandeville, 15-0.
Triple jump: 1. Kaita Shostak, Lakeshore, 33-00.75. 2. Caley Wilson, Lakeshore, 31-05. 3. Brianna Moore, Walker, 31-01.50.
Shot put: 1. Jaycee Hughes, Holden, 31-04.50. 2. Rylie Butler, Live Oak, 30-05.25. 3. Raleigh Quinlan, St. Scholastica, 29-03.25.
Discus: 1. Sydney Stevens, Mandeville, 87-10. 2. Raleigh Quinlan, St. Scholastica, 83-02. 3. Abbi Ramos, Live Oak, 82-02.
Javelin: 1. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 112-07. 2. Jaycee Hughes, Holden, 110-04. 3. Katelynn Roberson, Live Oak, 104-01.
Boys
Track
100: 1. Zahn Diaz, Mandeville, 11.30. 2. Jalen Watson, Walker, 11.64. 3. Duke Wirth, Newman, 11.67.
200: 1. Jalen Watson, Walker, 23.29. 2. Zahn Diaz, Mandeville, 23.31. 3. Hunter Rousselle, Jesuit, 23.71.
400: 1. Brian Bayonne, Live Oak, 52.59. 2. Garrett Gros, Mandeville, 52.66. 3. Joseph Mamou, St. Charles Catholic, 55.33.
800: 1. Brandon Shows, Lakeshore, 2:01.30. 2. John Ross Donnes, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:01.43. 3. Nic Broderick, Live Oak, 2:05.63.
1,600: 1. John LeBlanc, Mandeville, 4:40.31. 2. Chase Walker, Ascension Catholic, 4:43.95. 3. Mitchell Domangue, Mandeville, 4:45.03.
3,200: 1. John LeBlanc, Mandeville, 10:29.03. 2. Nic Broderick, Live Oak, 10:37.27. 3. Easton Baird, Mandeville, 10:37.99.
110 hurdles: 1. Jace Stafford, Live Oak, 17.66. 2. Brice Taylor, Mandeville, 18.47. 3. Spencer Verrett, Live Oak, 19.26.
300 hurdles: 1. Adonnis Britt, Walker, 44.94. 2. Spencer Verrett, Live Oak, 46.02. 3. Waylon Mabry, Springfield, 46.43.
4x100 relay: 1. Mandeville, 44.66. 2. Jesuit, 44.84. 3. Walker, 46.19.
4x200 relay: 1. Mandeville, 1:32.42. 2. Jesuit, 1:33.96. 3. Lakeshore, 1:34.46.
4x400 relay: 1. Live Oak, 3:38.31. 2. Lakeshore, 3:38.37. 3. Mandeville, 3:38.75.
4x800 relay: 1. Mandeville, 8:45.17. 2. St. Charles Catholic, 9:17.77. 3. Live Oak, 9:20.03.
Field
High jump: 1. Brendan Perry, Lakeshore, 5-10. 2. Zach Lacour, Walker, 5-8. 3. Diego Davie, Christ Episcopal, 5-8.
Pole vault: 1. Logan LeBlanc, Lakeshore, 14-0. 2. Blaze Hayden, Walker, 13-6. 3. Michael Fitzsimmons, Jesuit, 13-6.
Long jump: 1. Jaden Williams, Walker, 20-10.25. 2. Jacob Torres, Jesuit, 20-07. 3. Vincent Logiudice, Jesuit, 20-02.
Triple jump: 1. Eric Simon, Ascension Catholic, 39-05. 2. Grant Richardson, Live Oak, 38-09. 3. Zach Lacour, Walker, 38-07.
Shot put: 1. Zachary Bernard, Lakeshore, 48-03.50. 2. Seth Pagart, Mandeville, 43-08. 3. Mason Narcisse, St. Charles Catholic, 42-01.25.
Discus: 1. Zachary Bernard, Lakeshore, 142-00. 2. Seth Pagart, Mandeville, 112-09. 3. Matthew Jumper, Parkview Baptist, 111-09.
Javelin: 1. Hunter Ross, Walker, 150-04. 2. Luis Almonte, Live Oak, 145-01. 3. Logan Hunt, Walker, 145-00.
MVPs
Girls
Field: Katia Shostak, Lakeshore
Track: Breanna Becerra, St. Thomas Aquinas
Overall: Ariel Pedigo
Boys
Field: Zachary Bernard, Lakeshore
Track: John LeBlanc, Lakeshore
Overall: Zachary Bernard, Lakeshore