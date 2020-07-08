Hansoni Holland can never be accused of not looking before he leaped at the chance to become head football coach at Tara High.
When the 31-year-old Holland was hired Wednesday as the Trojans new head coach, he entered with knowledge learned last season as an assistant at another District 6-4A school, Plaquemine High.
“I did get to see Tara last year, so I have a pretty good idea about what to expect and know who is coming back,” Holland said. “I think they return 10 starters from a team of 44 players.
“Being a head coach has always been a goal of mine and I am very excited to get this opportunity.”
Holland is no stranger to success. Before a one-year stint as quarterbacks coach at Plaquemine, the former Southern University quarterback and track standout spent five years in the same role at Class 5A Scotlandville. He was part of the Hornets’ 2016 Division I runner-up finish and a Division I semifinal berth in 2017.
A 2008 graduate of Ville Platte High, Holland played football for three seasons at Southern. In track, he was a two-time SWAC champion in the javelin. He takes over for Terry Washington, who retired in the spring. The Trojans finished 2-7 last fall.
“There is a good core group and talent coming back,” Holland said. “I want to build on the things coach Washington started.”