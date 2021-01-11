Catholic High was the only local team to claim a spot in the final High School Football America 100 high school poll for 2020.
The Division I champion Bears (9-2) were ranked No. 27 — two spots behind Class 5A champion Acadiana High (11-1), a team they beat in a COVID-19 replacement game. Catholic, which lost to Division II champion St. Thomas More (11-0), was ranked No. 29.
Other Louisiana teams included in the poll were 4A champion Carencro (12-1) at No. 40, 4A runner-up Edna Karr (10-2) at No. 43, Brother Martin (8-1) at No. 45, No. 58 Archbishop Rummel (6-2) and No. 82 John Curtis (6-5).
Kayser claims top honor
Brusly High’s Kaul Kayser was selected as the Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weight classes after winning the 120-pound title at the Brusly Invitational on Saturday.
Basile scored 171 points to win the team title, ahead of Archbishop Hannan (147), De La Salle (114), St. Louis (105) and host Brusly (88).
Trace Marrow of Summerfield, the 195-pound champion, was picked as the Outstanding Wrestler in the upper weight classes.
The event marked the first time that Brusly use its new school facility and two gyms to host the event that attracts teams from the LHSAA’s Division III.
“I wasn’t sure how it would go because I’ve never done this in two gyms before,” Brusly coach Jimmy Bible said. “We were able to divide the weight classes between two gyms and finished in four hours.
“COVID has made this year different and hard for every sport. But I think it has also pushed us (schools and coaches) to find new ways to do things. This is one example.”
Wrestling milestone
East Ascension’s Brad Mahoney notched his 200th career win during the St. Amant Duals tournament held Saturday at SAHS.
Mahoney competes in the 170-pound weight class.
Player transitions
Former Zachary High offensive lineman Kellton Hollins of TCU has announced he is entering the transfer portal and will look to conclude his eligibility at another school where he plans to pursue his doctorate.
• Scotlandville tight end Codavis “CJ" Knighten (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) has committed to McNeese.