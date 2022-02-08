BR.zacharywalkergirls.020922 HS 500.JPG

Zachary's Tiarra McPipe (2) takes a shot over Walker's Lanie Miller (21), Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Walker High School in Walker, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys basketball

Ascension Catholic 84, St. John 52

St. John 8 7 13 24-52

Ascension Catholic 18 23 26 17-84

SCORING: ST. JOHN: J. Schlatre 21, J. Berthelot 19, A. Wilson 10, M.P. Edwards 2; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: G. Richardson 25, E. Harry 19, C. Delone 13, J. Abadie 10, J. Breaux 8, L. Szubinski 5, B. Vega 4.

3-POINT GOALS: St. John 5 (Berthelot 2, Schlatre 2, Wilson 1); Ascension Catholic 11 (Richardson 5, Abadie 2, Delone 2, Harry 2).

Records: Ascension Catholic 13-10

Liberty 93, Istrouma 46

Liberty 28 18 25 21-93

Istrouma 4 14 18 10-46

SCORING: LIBERTY: Jacob Wilson 31, Cam Newman 16, Howard Gaskins 13, Jaylen Peters 11, JaQuin Taylor 6, Tahj Jackson 4, Chivas Lee 2, Quinton Henry 2; ISTROUMA: C. Hardnett 18, M. Dodson 12, J. Taylor 6, M. Bland 3, G. Young 3, A. Perkins 1, B. Chapman 1.

3-POINT GOALS: Liberty 13 (Wilson 5, Newman 4, Taylor 2, Peters, Gaskins); Istrouma 4 (Dodson 2, Bland, Hardnett)

Records: Liberty 23-5, Istrouma 13-15

Plaquemine 69, Belaire 39

Belaire 12 8 10 9-39

Plaquemine 14 23 10 22-69

SCORING: BELAIRE: H. Clark 13, K. Horton 8, T. Morris 7, I. Payne 3, J. Cameron 3, A. James 2, B. Estecy 2, K. Bollman 1; PLAQUEMINE: C. Dennis 21, G. Nicholas 11, S. Carter 8, B. James 8, C. Oubre 6, M. Mitchell 4, D. Buggs 4, K. Ranel 3, A. Joseph 2, P. Pierre 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Belaire 3 (Clark, Payne, Cameron); Plaquemine 2 (Nicholas, Ranel)

Records: Plaquemine 13-12

Scotlandville 84, Live Oak 27

Live Oak 12 4 8 5-27

Scotlandville 28 14 27 15-84

SCORING: LIVE OAK: TJ MaGee 7, Jamerion Thomas 4, Sammy Smith 4, Jacob Williams 4, Alijah Vincent 4, Tyler Smiley 2, Will Robinson 2, Patrick Johnson 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Zavian Teasett 23, Chase Sample 15, Rayvon Smith 12, Jamal Drewery 11, Dorian Booker 10, Jamarriyon Brown 6, Trelen Washington 3, Damien Knighten 2, John Hubbard 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Live Oak 1 (Magee); Scotlandville 12 (Teasett 3, Drewery 3, Smith 3, Sample 3)

Records: Live Oak 11-11, 0-2 District 4-4A; 21-6, 2-0

Girls basketball

Family Christian 59, First Baptist 13

First Baptist 5 4 3 1-13

Family Christian 18 15 17 9-59

SCORING: FIRST BAPTIST: M. Scharfenstein 11, T. Moschell 1; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Lauren Rachal 16, Aaliyah Gaddis 10, Presley Holland 7, Shelby Stewart 6, Carly Blankenship 6, Aniyah Daniels 4, Nya Brown 3, Alana Young 3, Layah Perry 2, Mia Kritsonis 2.

3-POINT GOALS: First Baptist 2 (Scharfenstein); Family Christian 3 (Rachal 2, Young)

Records: First Baptist 5-8, Family Christian 26-10

St. John 55, Ascension Catholic 35

St. John 23 11 12 9-55

Ascension Catholic 9 6 1 19-35

SCORING: ST. JOHN: J. Kelly 22, K. Glaser 14, I. LoBue 11, C. Bueche 4, L. Bueche 4; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: K. Brooks 12, A. Schexnayder 11, T. Richard 4, J. Brown 3, JM Brown 3, S. Prean 2.

3-POINT GOALS: St. John 3 (Glaser 2, Lobue); Ascension Catholic 2 (Brooks, Schexnayder)

Walker 53, Zachary 31

Zachary 10 8 10 3-31

Walker 13 13 12 15-53

SCORING: ZACHARY: Ambria Langley 16, Bailey George 4, Tiarra McPipe 4, Alissa O’Dell 4, Talyn Thomas 3; WALKER: Ray’Ona Sterling 13, Kenndi Ard 11, Ja’Miya Vann 11, Caitlin Travis 10, Lanie Miller 6, Aneace Scott 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Zachary 3 (Thomas, Langley, George); Walker 4 (Vann 3, Ard)

Records: Zachary 27-3, Walker 18-12