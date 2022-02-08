Boys basketball
Ascension Catholic 84, St. John 52
St. John 8 7 13 24-52
Ascension Catholic 18 23 26 17-84
SCORING: ST. JOHN: J. Schlatre 21, J. Berthelot 19, A. Wilson 10, M.P. Edwards 2; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: G. Richardson 25, E. Harry 19, C. Delone 13, J. Abadie 10, J. Breaux 8, L. Szubinski 5, B. Vega 4.
3-POINT GOALS: St. John 5 (Berthelot 2, Schlatre 2, Wilson 1); Ascension Catholic 11 (Richardson 5, Abadie 2, Delone 2, Harry 2).
Records: Ascension Catholic 13-10
Liberty 93, Istrouma 46
Liberty 28 18 25 21-93
Istrouma 4 14 18 10-46
SCORING: LIBERTY: Jacob Wilson 31, Cam Newman 16, Howard Gaskins 13, Jaylen Peters 11, JaQuin Taylor 6, Tahj Jackson 4, Chivas Lee 2, Quinton Henry 2; ISTROUMA: C. Hardnett 18, M. Dodson 12, J. Taylor 6, M. Bland 3, G. Young 3, A. Perkins 1, B. Chapman 1.
3-POINT GOALS: Liberty 13 (Wilson 5, Newman 4, Taylor 2, Peters, Gaskins); Istrouma 4 (Dodson 2, Bland, Hardnett)
Records: Liberty 23-5, Istrouma 13-15
Plaquemine 69, Belaire 39
Belaire 12 8 10 9-39
Plaquemine 14 23 10 22-69
SCORING: BELAIRE: H. Clark 13, K. Horton 8, T. Morris 7, I. Payne 3, J. Cameron 3, A. James 2, B. Estecy 2, K. Bollman 1; PLAQUEMINE: C. Dennis 21, G. Nicholas 11, S. Carter 8, B. James 8, C. Oubre 6, M. Mitchell 4, D. Buggs 4, K. Ranel 3, A. Joseph 2, P. Pierre 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Belaire 3 (Clark, Payne, Cameron); Plaquemine 2 (Nicholas, Ranel)
Records: Plaquemine 13-12
Scotlandville 84, Live Oak 27
Live Oak 12 4 8 5-27
Scotlandville 28 14 27 15-84
SCORING: LIVE OAK: TJ MaGee 7, Jamerion Thomas 4, Sammy Smith 4, Jacob Williams 4, Alijah Vincent 4, Tyler Smiley 2, Will Robinson 2, Patrick Johnson 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Zavian Teasett 23, Chase Sample 15, Rayvon Smith 12, Jamal Drewery 11, Dorian Booker 10, Jamarriyon Brown 6, Trelen Washington 3, Damien Knighten 2, John Hubbard 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Live Oak 1 (Magee); Scotlandville 12 (Teasett 3, Drewery 3, Smith 3, Sample 3)
Records: Live Oak 11-11, 0-2 District 4-4A; 21-6, 2-0
Girls basketball
Family Christian 59, First Baptist 13
First Baptist 5 4 3 1-13
Family Christian 18 15 17 9-59
SCORING: FIRST BAPTIST: M. Scharfenstein 11, T. Moschell 1; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Lauren Rachal 16, Aaliyah Gaddis 10, Presley Holland 7, Shelby Stewart 6, Carly Blankenship 6, Aniyah Daniels 4, Nya Brown 3, Alana Young 3, Layah Perry 2, Mia Kritsonis 2.
3-POINT GOALS: First Baptist 2 (Scharfenstein); Family Christian 3 (Rachal 2, Young)
Records: First Baptist 5-8, Family Christian 26-10
St. John 55, Ascension Catholic 35
St. John 23 11 12 9-55
Ascension Catholic 9 6 1 19-35
SCORING: ST. JOHN: J. Kelly 22, K. Glaser 14, I. LoBue 11, C. Bueche 4, L. Bueche 4; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: K. Brooks 12, A. Schexnayder 11, T. Richard 4, J. Brown 3, JM Brown 3, S. Prean 2.
3-POINT GOALS: St. John 3 (Glaser 2, Lobue); Ascension Catholic 2 (Brooks, Schexnayder)
Walker 53, Zachary 31
Zachary 10 8 10 3-31
Walker 13 13 12 15-53
SCORING: ZACHARY: Ambria Langley 16, Bailey George 4, Tiarra McPipe 4, Alissa O’Dell 4, Talyn Thomas 3; WALKER: Ray’Ona Sterling 13, Kenndi Ard 11, Ja’Miya Vann 11, Caitlin Travis 10, Lanie Miller 6, Aneace Scott 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Zachary 3 (Thomas, Langley, George); Walker 4 (Vann 3, Ard)
Records: Zachary 27-3, Walker 18-12