A huge construction project is changing the look in front of St. Michael the Archangel High School. By next year, a second gym that connects to the school’s main gym will be compete.
First-year head football coach Joey Sanchez is busy with a construction project of his own in the back. Sanchez is using a familiar tool — the double-slot option offense to help the Warriors get their program grounded in more ways than one.
“The guys have been very receptive to the things we are teaching,” Sanchez said. “They worked hard all summer. We made it a point to push them and they responded. We’re not reinventing anything. Every successful program I’ve been part of has always been able to run the ball. I don’t see any reason why it won't work here.”
Sanchez is the third SMHS head coach in three seasons. He was a long-time assistant coach at his alma mater, Redemptorist when the Wolves won two LHSAA football titles. He was head football coach/AD at Central Private before moving to St. Michael last season as an assistant coach.
The philosophy is a contrast to past St. Michael teams passed their way to success. But it is something Sanchez and offensive coordinator James Cupit believe in.
The players believe in it too. Cole Garafola moved from wide receiver to quarterback in the new attack for good reason. The senior ran the option attack as a middle school quarterback at St. Alphonsus.
Another key move has 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end Chris Sehring also taking on the fullback role. Sehring's move is significant because the option's success often depends on how well teams execute a dive play up the middle with a fullback. Sehring likes the possibillites.
“I’ve seen other teams run it like Parkview (Baptist) and they have had a lot of success,” Sehring said. “We’re used to change and this one has been smooth. It’s another year and a different playbook, but everything is falling in place.”
Garafola added, “I think we can surprise some people.”
Silliman Jamboree
The football season begins Friday for the area’s two Mississippi Association of Independent Schools teams, Central Private and Silliman, with the Silliman Jamboree.
Games begin at 7 p.m. with CPS taking on Amite School Center. A JV contest and two other varsity contests are scheduled. Silliman vs. Central Private is set for approximately 8:15 p.m., followed by ASC vs. Silliman. Each varsity game will consist of one 15-minute period.
Around the area …
Call it a return engagement for former Plaquemine High coach Bob Howell. After spending last season as an assistant at Live Oak, Howell has returned to Plaquemine as an assistant coach.
Howell also enjoyed success locally as a head coach at both Baker and Zachary. He coached Baker to a Class 4A runner-up finish in 2001.
Ella Reado is taking on more than the head girls basketball coach title in her move from Belaire to McKinley. Reado also will serve as the assistant athletic director for the Panthers. She was the AD at Belaire.