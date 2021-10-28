It is a Metro kind of weekend as high school cross country and swim teams close out their regular seasons with traditional championship meets.
Action begins Friday with two preliminary sessions for the Capital City Swim League Championships at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
The Metro Cross Country Meet at Highland Road Park and two finals sessions of the CCSCL Championships are scheduled for Saturday. Here is a breakdown:
CCSL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Preliminary heats for girls begin at 12:10 p.m. Friday at the Crawfish pool. Boys prelims follow at 4:20 p.m. Saturday’s finals start at noon for girls competitors and 4 p.m. for boys.
Traditional powers Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy are the favorites. The race behind the frontrunners with Baton Rouge High, Episcopal and University leading the way also is worth noting.
SJA has the top entry marks in six individual girls events, led by CeCe Werth, who has the top times in the 200-yard and 500 freestyles.
Episcopal’s Rylee Simoneaux had the top regular-season marks in multiple events. She is seeded behind Werth and EHS teammate Abigail Gibson in the 200 free and is the top seed in the 100 backstroke.
Catholic enters the meet with the top times in three individual boys events. Like SJA, the Bears have plenty of depth to score points throughout the top 16.
Seniors Eugene Jiang of Episcopal and U-High’s Christopher Richardson each have two top entry marks. Jiang has the best times in the short freestyle sprints, the 50 and 100 freestyles. Richardson leads the field in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
METRO CROSS COUNTRY: Races begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with the three-mile boys varsity race at Highland. The three-mile girls varsity race is at 8:30 a.m.
St. Joseph’s was ranked No. 1 in the latest composite girls poll released by the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association, while Catholic second in the boys poll.
Reigning Metro MVP Daniel Sullivan of Catholic helps lead the list of boys runners to watch that also includes U-High’s John Hall Hays, Dunham’s John Walker McDonald and East Asecension’s Cameron Bourgeois.
Grace Rennhoff of SJA, Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux, Episcopal’s Lucy Cramer and Dunham’s Riley Ries are among the girls runners to watch