Gauthier Amedee is in survive-and-advance mode, something at which the Wombats have proven to be rather proficient during the past two summers.
Not even a second straight day with a five-plus hour weather delay was going to deny the Wombats of another day of baseball.
A nine-run fourth inning proved decisive as the Wombats used a combined two-hitter by Brock Barthelemy and Layton Lee to produce a 10-0, five-inning victory against Otto Candies on Sunday in an elimination game of the American Legion Baseball State Tournament at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
“We just hit the ball finally," said right fielder Zane Zeppuhar whose 3-for-3 effort with a RBI and two runs scored paced the Wombats. “Coach Marty (Luquet) made a little bet and told us after the rain delay that if we (10) run-ruled (Candies), we could go home and sleep in our own beds. We’re going home and sleep in our own beds."
The Wombats normally sleep at the St. Rose home of pitching coach Zach Calhoun during state tournament play in New Orleans, but not on Sunday night.
Leading 1-0 with Candies batting with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, heavy rains struck Kirsch-Rooney and produced a five-plus hour weather delay. When played resumed at 5:30 p.m., Lee replaced Barthelemy (5-1) and retired the side to bring the Wombats to the plate.
Fifteen batters later, the Wombats (25-8) had scored nine runs to secure a mercy-rule victory and advance into a second straight elimination game scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday against the loser of Sunday night’s winners bracket pairing between the Southland Hogs and Crowley Millers.
Zeppuhar had two singles in the inning starting with a drive off the right field wall that was followed by an infield hit behind second for a RBI.
Designated hitter Will Reed contributed a bases-loaded, two-run double down the left-field line to begin the scoring. Third baseman Trey Webb added an RBI single, shortstop Brayden Caskey was hit by a pitch to force in a run, left fielder Grant Griffin singled in a run and Zeppuhar and Reed followed with RBI singles.
“It actually was Zane who challenged them," Luquet said with a smile. “He called them out after the rain delay to play hard and come back refocused. He did. I didn’t. Then he hit one off the wall and it snowballed from there."
The Wombats were coming off a rain and lightning-delayed 5-4 loss to the Pedal Valves Cardinals in 10 innings on Saturday night but proved unfazed.
“You can’t take anything lightly now, especially since we lost (Saturday),’’ Zeppuhar said. “We did it in the (Mid South) Regional last year (coming out of the losers bracket), but you’d rather not have to do that if you can.
“I don’t think (losing once) adds any extra pressure. We’re going to play loose. It’s not added pressure, I think. It’s just that you don’t want to quit playing."
Candies (19-16) simply ran out of pitching in finishing a 1-2 run in the double-elimination tournament that continues Monday with three games. The Hahnville team was forced to bring starter Cameron Schmill (4-3) back to pitch following the long weather delay.
“We were in the game and it rains," Otto Candies coach David Baudry said. “I asked Cameron Schmill to do something that is virtually impossible and that was to come back and be as good as he was this morning. He did everything he could. We just couldn’t get any outs when we had to.
“But hats off to these kids for putting an exclamation point to this season with a victory (Saturday) night against Destrehan. So I tip my hat to these kids for coming out this summer and working so hard in order to get better for next (prep) season."
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT
Gauthier Amedee 10, Otto Candies 0
Otto Candies 000 00 – 0-2-0
Gauthier Amedee 100 9x – 1-2-0
Top hitters: Otto Candies – Mason Long 1-2; Seth Whitney 1-2. Gauthier Amedee – Will Reed 2-2, 2 RBI, 2B; Zane Zeppuhar 3-3, RBI, 2 RS; Grant Griffin 2-3, RBI, 2 RS; Mason Zeringue 1-2, RBI, 2 RS; Trey Webb 1-3, RBI.
Winning pitcher: Brock Barthelemy, Gauthier Amedee, 5-1. Losing pitcher: Cameron Schmill, Otto Candies, 4-3.
Team records: Otto Candies 19-16; Gauthier Amedee 25-8.