University High’s Jordan Clark goes against Catholic High's Jaylin Armwood during the matchup at BREC’s Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Class 5A

1, John Curtis (10-0) beat Shaw 29-3

2, West Monroe (10-0) beat Natchitoches Central 55-14

3, Catholic-BR (9-1) beat Broadmoor 55-20

4, Destrehan (9-1) beat Terrebonne 49-20

5, Zachary (8-2) beat Belaire 49-0

6, Acadiana (9-1) beat Lafayette 35-14

7, East Ascension (9-1) beat St, Amant 20-13

8, John Ehret (9-1) beat Higgins 39-6

9, Terrebonne (9-1) lost to Destrehan 49-20

10 Evangel Christian (6-3) beat Captain Shreve 27-14

Others receiving votes: Haughton lost to Airline 35-32, Captain Shreve lost to Evangel Christian 27-14, Walker lost to Central 35-21, Ruston beat Pineville 42-16, Alexandria lost to Ouachita 42-26, Rummel plays St, Augustine Saturday, Byrd did not play.

Class 4A

1, Karr (10-0) beat Warren Easton 21-20

2, Lakeshore (10-0) beat Salmen 68-7

3, Northwood-Shreve (10-0) beat Bossier 56-20

4, Warren Easton (7-2) lost to Karr 21-20

5, St, Thomas More (9-1) beat Rayne 54-10

6, Leesville (10-0) beat St, Louis 47-34

7, St, Martinville (10-0) beat Breaux Bridge 30-28

8, Neville (7-2) beat Bastrop 17-12

9, Bastrop (8-2) lost to Neville 17-12

10, Plaquemine 7-2 34 10

Others receiving votes: North DeSoto beat Minden 35-28 OT, Breaux Bridge lost to St, Martinville 30-28, Carver beat Riverdale 49-29, Helen Cox lost to Belle Chasse 21-20, Franklin Parish beat West Ouachita 26-25, Tioga beat Buckeye 41-13.

Class 3A

1, University (10-0) beat Baker 43-0

2, Iota (10-0) beat Eunice 35-34

3, Sterlington (8-2) beat Richwood 48-21

4, Hannan (10-0) beat Bogalusa 28-20

5, Kaplan (7-3) beat Patterson 51-28

6, Union Parish (8-2) beat Wossman 50-45

7, Jena (9-1) beat Bolton 40-7

8, Eunice (8-2) lost Iota 35-34

9, (tie) St, Charles (7-4) beat St, James 13-7 OT

St, James (6-4) lost to St, Charles 13-7 OT

Others receiving votes: De La Salle beat Donaldsonville 47-20, Lake Charles Prep beat Jennings 28-7, Northwest beat Mamou 20-23, Church Point beat Port Barre 42-6, Green Oaks beat Jonesboro-Hodge 37-22, Crowley beat Pine Prairie 34-6, Loyola lost to North Webster 32-23, Jewel Sumner beat Capitol 20-6, Baker lost to University 43-0.

Class 2A

1, Notre Dame (10-0) beat Lake Arthur 55-19

2, Amite (9-1) beat St, Thomas Aquinas 55-0

3, Country Day (10-0) beat South Plaquemines 56-22

4, Dunham (9-0) beat Episcopal 42-0

5, Many (9-1) beat Winnfield 21-0

6, (tie) Catholic-NI (9-1) beat Franklin 52-6

Newman (9-1) beat Fisher 56-0

8, Rosepine (10-0) beat East Beauregard 46-8

9, Calvary Baptist (7-3) beat North Caddo 43-0

10, St, Helena (8-2) beat Northlake 39-12

Others receiving votes: Ferriday beat Beekman Charter 44-0, Welsh beat Ville Platte 55-0, Ascension Episcopal beat West St, Mary 40-8, Episcopal-BR lost to Dunham 42-0, Lakeside lost to Manfield 38-12.

Class 1A

1, Southern Lab (9-1) beat Kentwood 28-9

2, Lafayette Christian (10-0) beat Jeanerette 56-0

3, Haynesville (10-0) beat Ringgold 48-20

4, Oak Grove (10-0) beat Cedar Creek 33-12

5, Kentwood (8-2) lost to Southern Lab 28-9

6, Ascension Catholic (9-1) beat St, John 35-26

7, Logansport (10-0) beat St, Mary’s 49-6

8, West St, John (7-2) beat St, Martin’s 55-0

9, Catholic-PC (7-2) lost to Opelousas Catholic 12-0

10, St, Edmund (9-1) beat Merryville 49-0

Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic beat Central Catholic 44-0, St, Frederick beat Delhi 12-8, Ouachita Christian beat Delta Charter 54-0, Montgomery did not play, Opelousas Catholic beat Catholic-PC 12-0, Basile beat Hamilton Christian 40-6.

