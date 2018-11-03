Class 5A
1, John Curtis (10-0) beat Shaw 29-3
2, West Monroe (10-0) beat Natchitoches Central 55-14
3, Catholic-BR (9-1) beat Broadmoor 55-20
4, Destrehan (9-1) beat Terrebonne 49-20
5, Zachary (8-2) beat Belaire 49-0
6, Acadiana (9-1) beat Lafayette 35-14
7, East Ascension (9-1) beat St, Amant 20-13
8, John Ehret (9-1) beat Higgins 39-6
9, Terrebonne (9-1) lost to Destrehan 49-20
10 Evangel Christian (6-3) beat Captain Shreve 27-14
Others receiving votes: Haughton lost to Airline 35-32, Captain Shreve lost to Evangel Christian 27-14, Walker lost to Central 35-21, Ruston beat Pineville 42-16, Alexandria lost to Ouachita 42-26, Rummel plays St, Augustine Saturday, Byrd did not play.
Class 4A
1, Karr (10-0) beat Warren Easton 21-20
2, Lakeshore (10-0) beat Salmen 68-7
3, Northwood-Shreve (10-0) beat Bossier 56-20
4, Warren Easton (7-2) lost to Karr 21-20
5, St, Thomas More (9-1) beat Rayne 54-10
6, Leesville (10-0) beat St, Louis 47-34
7, St, Martinville (10-0) beat Breaux Bridge 30-28
8, Neville (7-2) beat Bastrop 17-12
9, Bastrop (8-2) lost to Neville 17-12
10, Plaquemine 7-2 34 10
Others receiving votes: North DeSoto beat Minden 35-28 OT, Breaux Bridge lost to St, Martinville 30-28, Carver beat Riverdale 49-29, Helen Cox lost to Belle Chasse 21-20, Franklin Parish beat West Ouachita 26-25, Tioga beat Buckeye 41-13.
Class 3A
1, University (10-0) beat Baker 43-0
2, Iota (10-0) beat Eunice 35-34
3, Sterlington (8-2) beat Richwood 48-21
4, Hannan (10-0) beat Bogalusa 28-20
5, Kaplan (7-3) beat Patterson 51-28
6, Union Parish (8-2) beat Wossman 50-45
7, Jena (9-1) beat Bolton 40-7
8, Eunice (8-2) lost Iota 35-34
9, (tie) St, Charles (7-4) beat St, James 13-7 OT
St, James (6-4) lost to St, Charles 13-7 OT
Others receiving votes: De La Salle beat Donaldsonville 47-20, Lake Charles Prep beat Jennings 28-7, Northwest beat Mamou 20-23, Church Point beat Port Barre 42-6, Green Oaks beat Jonesboro-Hodge 37-22, Crowley beat Pine Prairie 34-6, Loyola lost to North Webster 32-23, Jewel Sumner beat Capitol 20-6, Baker lost to University 43-0.
Class 2A
1, Notre Dame (10-0) beat Lake Arthur 55-19
2, Amite (9-1) beat St, Thomas Aquinas 55-0
3, Country Day (10-0) beat South Plaquemines 56-22
4, Dunham (9-0) beat Episcopal 42-0
5, Many (9-1) beat Winnfield 21-0
6, (tie) Catholic-NI (9-1) beat Franklin 52-6
Newman (9-1) beat Fisher 56-0
8, Rosepine (10-0) beat East Beauregard 46-8
9, Calvary Baptist (7-3) beat North Caddo 43-0
10, St, Helena (8-2) beat Northlake 39-12
Others receiving votes: Ferriday beat Beekman Charter 44-0, Welsh beat Ville Platte 55-0, Ascension Episcopal beat West St, Mary 40-8, Episcopal-BR lost to Dunham 42-0, Lakeside lost to Manfield 38-12.
Class 1A
1, Southern Lab (9-1) beat Kentwood 28-9
2, Lafayette Christian (10-0) beat Jeanerette 56-0
3, Haynesville (10-0) beat Ringgold 48-20
4, Oak Grove (10-0) beat Cedar Creek 33-12
5, Kentwood (8-2) lost to Southern Lab 28-9
6, Ascension Catholic (9-1) beat St, John 35-26
7, Logansport (10-0) beat St, Mary’s 49-6
8, West St, John (7-2) beat St, Martin’s 55-0
9, Catholic-PC (7-2) lost to Opelousas Catholic 12-0
10, St, Edmund (9-1) beat Merryville 49-0
Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic beat Central Catholic 44-0, St, Frederick beat Delhi 12-8, Ouachita Christian beat Delta Charter 54-0, Montgomery did not play, Opelousas Catholic beat Catholic-PC 12-0, Basile beat Hamilton Christian 40-6.