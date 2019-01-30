One indelible image of Zachary High School's Chris Hilton is locked into the minds of many high school sports fans.
That vision of Hilton catching a screen pass and racing 80 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the Broncos’ 27-24 win over West Monroe in the Class 5A title game would be a career maker for most athletes.
But the story for the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Hilton is anything by finished. The sophomore is one of Louisiana’s top multi-sport athletes — a man-child for all seasons. Hilton went straight from football into basketball and track.
“There are guys out there who letter in three sports in high school, but not many can compete at the level Chris does in every one,” Zachary track coach/assistant football coach Chris Carrier said. “There is so much pressure on kids to focus on one sport. And here is a guy who not only competes in three sports, he enjoys doing it.”
When asked how catching the game-winning TD pass in the football title game impacts his life, Hilton shyly smiles and responds.
“Not much really,” Hilton said. “I don’t get asked about it much. I just do what I normally do now, which is basketball and track.”
When pressed for details, Hilton recalls looking at the overhead scoreboard in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to see a West Monroe defender giving chase, which was his cue to “turn on the jets.”
Those jets come naturally. Hilton’s father, Chris Sr., and mother Cindy, were both standout sprinters at Southern University. Instead of being a sprinter, Hilton opted to learn the high jump as a seventh-grader at Zachary’s Northwestern Middle School.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Fast-forward from there to Jan. 19. With just one practice under his belt, Hilton soared 6-10 to win the high jump at LSU’s High School Indoor Qualifier, narrowly missing two attempts at 7-0, Carrier said.
“I had no idea how I would do,” Hilton said. “There is so much technique in the way you have to arch your back and keep your feet in place. I started clearing heights and kept going.”
Just as much important to Hilton’s routine is basketball. He is averaging 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Hilton scored 15 points in Tuesday’s win over Dutchtown.
“It took time for Chris to adjust to basketball after football,” Zachary basketball coach Jon McClinton said. “We were already a few games into the season when he came over from football. His jumper is coming around. The one thing he has improved on is his ability to dunk. He’s had at least one dunk a game recently.
“What people don’t see about Chris is that he’s still a kid who can be silly, sending everybody emojis before a weightlifting workout. He also is very coachable and happy to play whatever role we need him to fill.”
Zachary football/athletic director David Brewerton proudly points out that Hilton is one of many multi-sport athletes at a school that has approximately 700 students registered to compete in at least one sport.
Can't see video below? Click here.
“Chris is a humble, grounded kid and I credit his parents for that,” Brewerton said. “When he caught that (game-winning) pass, he just flipped the ball back to the official, got a high-five from a couple of guys and left the field.”
Hilton, an honor student with a 3.3 grade point average, already has football scholarship offers from Alabama and LSU, but is not ready to make specific college plans. LSU’s Ed Orgeron and Alabama’s Nick Saban visited the school this week.
“(Hilton) enjoys high school sports,” Brewerton said. “Which is how it should be.”