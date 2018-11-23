EUNICE — It was difficult enough for a young Madison Prep team to work through the fireworks, fumbles and fog at Bobcat Stadium Friday night.
There were also other obstacles like the interceptions and penalties — a formidable mixture of problems — that Chargers’ coach Landry Williams found almost insurmountable as No. 26 Madison Prep exited the Class 3A state football playoffs following a 41-12 quarterfinal defeat to Eunice High.
Madison Prep, the lowest surviving playoff seed in any classification, ended the season 6-7, a year that Williams said was filled with overcoming initial adversities.
“We made too many mistakes (against Eunice) to really be effective," Williams said. "We had (two lost fumbles) the (pair of interceptions) and a lot of penalties there at the end. We hurt ourselves a lot against a good team, something you can’t ever do.
“On the other hand, we had a good run through the playoffs, getting to the quarterfinals. That’s something I thought was quite an accomplishment considering our start."
Eunice (11-2), the No. 2 seed, will host Kaplan in a semifinal game Friday. Kaplan defeated Louisiana College Prep 22-12 in another quarterfinal contest.
The semifinal appearance for Eunice is the school’s first playoff semifinal since 1998. Eunice was playing in its first quarterfinal in 10 seasons.
Eunice used the Chargers’ turnovers to score four of the Bobcats’ first five touchdowns.
While Eunice used a running game that produced 321 yards and five touchdowns, the Chargers preferred the passing game that featured sophomore quarterback Gicole Wright who passed 30 times, completing six and providing two touchdowns and 164 yards.
Wright’s two scoring throws (one in each half) went to lanky receiver Major Burns, who outjumped the Bobcats’ one-on-one secondary coverages.
Williams said he was pleased with Wright’s overall performance, especially because of his quarterback’s relative inexperience.
“I thought he did well. It’s a tough situation to put a guy in, considering it’s the quarterfinals of the playoffs and he’s making a first start,” Williams said.
The passing games for both teams became problematic in the second half when a thick fog began to envelop the field.
A small veil of fog covered the field during the first half following a pre-game fireworks show, but during the final 16 minutes, it became hard to see the players and downs markers.
“Our guys were able to come out and catch the ball despite all that. I know that was tough for them. It was tough for us to see them,” Williams said.
An Eunice interception by Javondre Edwards on Wright’s second pass set up the first Eunice touchdown that ended on a 6-yard Jeoul Hill run.
A fumble recovery near the end of the first half provided another EHS scoring chance when running back Avery Lee completed a 24-yard pass to tight end Tyler Darbonne.
Madison Prep, however, used a Eunice fumble with 10:16 before halftime to launch a 74-yard scoring drive that cut the Bobcats’ lead to 13-6.
Burns’ second TD was on a route similar to the one that produced the first touchdown. He caught the 17-yard pass from Wright with 4:14 remaining in the third period.