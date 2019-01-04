Bishop Loughlin of New York traveled more than 1,300 miles from the heart of Brooklyn to southeast Louisiana and wouldn’t be denied in the National bracket semifinals of the Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic on Friday night.
The Lions (10-0) ground out a win over Madison Prep (14-4) and denied the Baton Rogue squad the opportunity of playing in the final with their 54-46 win.
In the first quarter, The Chargers jumped ahead with early points from swingman Jahein Spencer and led 17-9 after one quarter.
Spencer finished with 20 points, five rebounds an assist and three steals, but it wouldn’t be enough to quiet the Lions.
Loughlin rallied and reclaimed the lead, scoring 10 points in the final 2½ minutes of the second quarter and took a 24-23 lead into the locker room.
“In the second quarter, they turned it around. They picked it up. They knew what was at stake and they knew this team was for real,” said Bishop Loughlin coach Edwin Gonzalez.
The Lions led for the rest of the game, outrebounding the Chargers 25-14, getting to the rim, drawing fouls and scoring 22 points from the free-throw line.
“It was very important. I was upset with my team earlier because they decided to settle for some 3-pointers, and I told them in order for us to win the game we have to defend and get to the cup,” Gonzalez said. “That’s our game, we rebound the ball, we get it out and we run. That’s what we have to do and that’s what we did today and it paid off for us.”
A big part of the Lions’ success was their ability to spread the ball around as four Lions scored in double figures on, with Justin Champagnie leading the way with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal.
“Today wasn’t my best offensive day, but my teammates back me up. They’re my brothers. Adam (Logan Tobierre) did a great job, Tyshawn (High) did a great job. Everybody played together and well as a team,” Champagnie said.
For Champagnie, getting to the finals of the tournament signifies much more for the Loughlin program.
“We came from the bottom," he said. "Last year we were in a hole. We didn’t even have a gym. This year we worked our butts off to get where we are, so it means the world to us."
With the win, the Lions advance to the National Bracket finals and face the winner of Sophie B. Wright and Dunham at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“It feels great. We didn’t come here for nothing,” Gonzalez said. “Our goal was to get into the finals and win the game. We got one more to go and I tell the kids one game at a time and the flight home will be a lot better if we win the next one.”
The Madison Prep team could not be tracked down afterward for comments.
Although Loughlin advances to the finals, Champagnie knows it’s not going to be an easy task facing off against a Louisiana opponent, thousands of miles away from home.
“We’re on the road. Everybody’s against us, so we have to be together as one to get this championship and bring it home,” Champagnie said.