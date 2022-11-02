In a season of change for East Ascension High, one player has been constant.
That’s Walter Samuel Jr. is a senior running back committed to Tulane who college scouts compare to the Saints' Alvin Kamara.
An early-season injury to backup running back Jacorey Johnson thrust Samuel into an even larger role for the 5-5A Spartans. He has helped East Ascension (5-4, 4-0) climb out a 1-4 hole and stack four straight district wins ahead of Thursday's finale at Ascension rival Dutchtown (5-3, 3-1).
“When you have a running back like Walter,” coach Darnell Lee said, “it helps you through some of the growing pains with the quarterbacks because you can lean on the running game.”
On offense, the Spartans graduated both starting tackles, their center and quarterback. On defense, they switched to a base nickel scheme, while inserting several first-year starters into the secondary, and started giving a senior linebacker, Antwone Foster, snaps at quarterback.
Then one of their few veterans, Johnson, went down with a knee injury. And too many snaps — far too many for Lee’s liking — fell in the dirt.
All while the Spartans navigated an intense non-district slate: Zachary, West Monroe, Destrehan, Alexandria and De La Salle.
Samuel's touches increased from about 15 to 20 per game to 20 to 25. He rushed 154 times for 886 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging nearly six yards per carry and 101.5 per game. He’s also added eight receptions for 71 yards.
Meanwhile, East Ascension topped rival St. Amant, then Walker and Denham Springs before they shut out Live Oak 16-0. For Samuel, the Kamara comparisons haven’t stopped.
“He’s smooth, kind of effortless,” Lee said. “He’s more focused than he’s ever been. He’s running with more power, pressing it between the tackles more. He’s content with the play being executed, picking up five instead of trying to Barry Sanders it and losing four, and that’s been a big difference.
He’s got good acceleration, excellent balance, and that first person rarely takes him down.”
Samuel embraces the Kamara comparisons. Though he’s quick to point out that he’s a little “bulkier” than the star Saints back. Samuel is listed as two inches taller, yet he’s slightly leaner. But the two share a gliding, easy gait, quick feet and a proclivity for catching passes.
“Looking at (Kamara), it looks like he be jogging whenever he hit the holes,” Samuel said. “I don’t really think there’s a difference. I think I’m just like him. I’m patient in the backfield, I follow my blocks and I’m smart.”
“He’s been consistent,” Lee said. “Runs with power late in the games. He’s been breaking that long run, getting that first down at the end to seal the deal for us.”