Take competitors in six divisions. Have them compete on three Lafayette area golf courses over two days.
And what do you have?
The LHSAA Golf Championships, which begin Monday at Lafayette’s Les Vieux Chenes and The Wetlands, along with Carencro’s The Farm d’ Allie.
Tee times start at 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday, depending on the boys division. Les Vieux Chenes is the site of all girls competition, starting at 8 a.m.
Division I boys begin at 8 a.m. The Farm, which is also the site for the Division III competition, starting at 12:30 p.m. Division II begins at 8 a.m. at The Wetlands, followed by Division IV at 12:30 p.m.
Dutchtown of Division I is the only local team to qualify for the girls competition. Hannah Pitre, who carded a 74 at last week’s regional at Beaver Creek Golf Course, is the top golfer for the Griffins.
Episcopal’s Sophia Macias will be among the top individuals in Division II. Macias shot a 68 at last week’s regional also held at Beaver Creek.
Catholic High and Zachary both qualified for the Division I boys competition at The Farm. Carter Schmitt was the Bears’ top regional qualifier with a 75. Kyle Bennett shot a 78 to lead Zachary.
Lutcher’s Cole Haase shot an 81 at his regional last week and is the lone area competitor in Division II at The Wetlands.
Traditional powers The Dunham School and University High are both set to compete in Division III at The Farm. Dunham’s Ryan Dupuy (70) and Luke Haskew (73) of U-High were the top qualifiers for the two teams.
Plaquemine-based St. John is set to compete in Division IV at The Wetlands. Josh Daigle shot a 90 at last week’s regional to lead the Eagles.