There is another player with Baton Rouge ties on the Seattle Mariners roster. Former Zachary High and University of Alabama pitcher Taylor Guilbeau has been promoted to the Mariners' squad, where he joins former Catholic High and LSU standout Austin Nola.
Guilbeau has pitched for AA Harrisburg of the Eastern League and for both AAA Fresno and Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League this season. The 6-foot-4 left-hander had a 1.80 earned run average in five appearances for Tacoma.
A 10th-round draft pick of the Washington Nationals in 2015, Guilbeau was traded to the Mariners on July 31. The Mariners announced they had selected Guilbeau’s contract on Friday.