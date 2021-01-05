Basketball

Most boys varsity games start around 7 p.m. Girls varsity games typically start closer to 6:30 p.m. Check with the host school to determine the most accurate start time.

Boys

Wednesday

Doyle at Scotlandville

Mentorship Academy vs. Cristo Rey at Newman Community Center

Ascension Catholic at Woodlawn

White Castle at Donaldsonville

Breaux Bridge at Southern Lab

McKinley at Istrouma

Belaire at Glen Oaks

Girls

Wednesday

St. Michael at Brusly

Livonia at Port Allen

St. Charles at Dutchtown

Maurepas at Ascension Christian

St. Scholastica at Dunham

St. Joseph’s Academy at Parkview Baptist

Istrouma at Northeast

