SULPHUR — Winning an LHSAA title is a dream come true for most high school athletes. But to do it in your last game?
Lutcher’s Jordan Bailey got that storybook ending.
Bailey came on to pitch with two Berwick runners on and no outs in the bottom of the seventh. He needed just eight pitches to preserve a 5-4 Lutcher win over the top-seeded Panthers in the Class 3A title game at the LHSAA nonselect baseball tournament at McMurry Park.
“I knew when I came in it was going to decide the way the game would go,” Bailey said. “So, my mindset was to stay calm and do my best. It worked.
“I pitched against them earlier this year in extra innings. We won that one, and I knew what to expect. To do this as a senior and in my last game … it means everything.”
Bailey struck out the first batter he faced and then got a fly-out and a ground-out to end the game, igniting a celebration with the Bulldogs players rushing to the mound.
It is Lutcher’s first title since winning the 4A crown in 2013 when future LSU star Jared Poche was dominant on the mound. This time it took a mix of youth and experience for the Bulldogs.
The third-seeded Bulldogs trailed 3-1 after two innings. Sophomore Brock Louque’s grand slam in the top of the third gave Lutcher (33-9) the lead for good. Louque drove in all five Lutcher runs. He also had an RBI single in the first.
“Right off the bat I didn’t realize it was out,” Louque said of the home run. “When I saw the left fielder stop running, I knew. I was looking for a fastball down the middle and I got it.”
District 8-3A rival Berwick (33-8) never backed down. The Panthers got multiple runners on four times in their final five at-bats and outhit Lutcher 8-5. But each time the Bulldogs found ways to end the threat.
Louque and Cohen Veron had two hits each for the Lutcher. Clay Menard led Berwick with two hits.
Starter Noah Detillier (6-2) and the Lutcher's first reliever, Quinn Smith, who came on in the fifth, worked around Panthers baserunners.
When Smith walked the first two batters in the seventh, Lutcher coach Ryan Jensen brought on Bailey who is set to begin a job as a welder after graduation.
“The two we played with them before we tight games and we knew it was going to be like this,” Jensen said. “I am proud of the way we kept competing. Our relief pitchers both came in got huge outs for us.
“Jordan comes in with two men on, no outs and finds a way. He throws strikes and gets out of it. That is the biggest spot he has ever pitched in and he was lights out.”