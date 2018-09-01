Class 5A
1. John Curtis (1-0) beat Landry-Walker 42-18
2. Zachary (1-0) beat Northshore 28-7
3. West Monroe (1-0) beat John Ehret 44-20
4. Destrehan (1-0) beat Slidell 41-15
5. East Ascension (1-0) beat Lutcher 48-30
6. Evangel Christian (0-1) lost to Bishop Dunne 23-14
7. Catholic-BR (1-0) beat Parkview Baptist 34-21
8. Live Oak (1-0) beat Woodlawn-BR 28-3
9. Acadiana (1-0) beat Kaplan 27-20
10. Scotlandville (1-0) beat McKinley 21-0
Others receiving votes: Barbe (1-0) beat Ponchatoula, 49-27; Hahnville (1-0) beat West Jefferson 45-0; Sulphur (1-0) beat Carencro 54-42; Airline (0-1) lost to Union Parish 30-27, Ruston (1-0) beat Neville 41-7; Ouachita (1-0) beat Richwood 34-2; Terrebonne (1-0) beat Ellender 29-6.
Class 4A
1. Karr (1-0) beat St. Paul’s 33-30
2. Warren Easton (1-0) beat Jesuit 27-14
3. St. Thomas More (1-0) beat Lafayette 63-10
4. Lakeshore (1-0) beat Fontainebleau 63-35
5. Neville (0-1) lost to Neville 41-7
6. Northwood (1-0) beat North Caddo 49-0
7. Parkview Baptist (0-1) lost to Catholic 34-21
8. Plaquemine (1-0) beat East St. John 42-20
9. Leesville (1-0) beat Washington-Marion 38-0
10. North DeSoto (1-0) beat Natchitoches Central 40-14
Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic (1-0) beat Breaux Bridge 30-7; Rayne (0-1) lost to Welsh 41-16, Tioga (1-0) beat Pine Prairie 34-6, Bastrop (1-0) beat Carver 20-19, Breaux Bridge (0-1) lost to Teurlings 30-7; Lutcher (0-1) lost to East Ascension 48-30, Franklin Parish (1-0) beat Rayville 45-6.
Class 3A
1. University (1-0) beat Mandeville 46-17
2. Sterlington (1-0) beat West Ouachita 35-21
3. Kaplan (0-1) lost to Acadiana 27-20
4. Jena (1-0) beat Winnfield 48-22
5. Church Point (1-0) beat Jennings 30-21
6. Jennings (0-1) lost to Church Point 30-21
7. De La Salle (1-0) beat South Lafourche 33-0
8. West Feliciana (1-0) beat East Feliciana 23-6
9. St. James (1-0) beat West St. John 43-0
10. Northwest (1-0) beat Opelousas Catholic 32-22
Others receiving votes: Iowa (0-1) lost to Crowley 14-3, Union Parish (1-0) beat Airline 30-27, Iota (1-0) beat Basile 28-10, Loranger (0-1) lost to Kentwood 27-6, Marksville (1-0) beat Bunkie 32-0, Crowley (1-0) beat Iowa 14-3, Richwood (0-1) lost to Ouachita 34-2.
Class 2A
1. Amite (0-1) lost to Country Day 24-23
2. Notre Dame (1-0) beat LaGrange 35-14
3. Many (1-0) beat Peabody 41-18
4. (tie) Catholic-NI (1-0) beat Westgate 48-21
(tie) Welsh (1-0) beat Rayne 41-16
6. Newman (1-0) beat McMain 34-7
7. The Dunham School (1-0) beat Central 36-34
8. St. Helena (0-1) lost to Jewel Sumner 7-6
9. Kinder (1-0) beat Oakdale 35-0
10. Calvary Baptist (0-1) lost to Byrd 35-8
Others receiving votes: Rosepine (1-0) beat Merryville 35-13, Ascension Episcopal (1-0) beat Erath 27-10, Northeast (0-1) lost to Baker 48-12; Rayville (0-1) lost to Franklin Parish 45-6, Episcopal (0-1) lost to St. Michael 14-7 in OT; Independence (0-1) lost to Archbishop Hannan 35-12.
Class 1A
1.West St. John (0-1) lost to St. James 43-0
2. (tie) Kentwood (1-0) beat Loranger 27-6
(tie) Southern Lab (1-0) beat Riverside Academy 36-13
4. Lafayette Christian (1-0) beat Northside 55-0
5. Haynesville (1-0) beat North Webster 28-19
6. Oak Grove (1-0) beat Delhi Charter 49-0
7. (tie) Ascension Catholic (1-0) beat Mentorship Academy 66-0
(tie) Logansport (1-0) beat Jonesboro-Hodge 41-28
9. Vermilion Catholic (1-0) beat Loreauville 45-6
10. Basile (0-1) lost to Iota 28-10
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s (1-0) beat Lakeview 30-12, Central Catholic (0-1) lost to Pine 40-34, Montgomery (1-0) beat Grant 35-0, Cedar Creek (0-1) lost to Loyola 42-14, Opelousas Catholic (0-1) lost to Northwest 32-22, Covenant Christian (1-0) beat Fisher 41-0; Merryville (0-1) lost to Rosepine 35-13, Ouachita Christian (1-0) beat Arcadia 63-31, East Iberville (1-0) beat Slaughter Community Charter 24-18.