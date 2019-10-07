Here are the Louisiana Track and Field Coaches cross country coaches poll for this week. They are, divided into large schools and small schools, Classes 3A and below and Classes 4A/5A. First-place votes in parentheses.
Small school rankings
Boys
Rank Team Points
1. Episcopal (10) 100
2. University 88
3. Erath 78
4. E.D. White 69
5. Menard 63
6. Cedar Creek 50
7. Epsicopal-Acadiana 31
8. Country Day 26
9. Newman 23
10. David Thibodaux 9
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana, Hornbeck.
Girls
Rank Team Points
1. Sacred Heart-N.O. (10) 100
2. McGehee 78
3. Newman 77
4. Episcopal-Acadiana 71
5. Episcopal 61
6. Menard 53
7. Country Day 32
8. Cedar Creek 29
9. ED White 25
10. St. Martin's 8
Others receiving votes:University, St. Thomas Aquinas.
Large School Rankings
Boys
Rank Team Points
1. Catholic (10) 100
2. Ruston 89
3. St. Paul's 81
4. Mandeville 71
5. Brother Martin 58
6. Jesuit 46
7. Holy Cross 35
8. Zachary 18
9. Airline 19
10. St. Michael 14
Others receiving votes: Belle Chasse, John Curtis.
Girls
Rank Team Points
1. St. Joseph's (10) 100
2. Vandebilt 86
3. Mandeville 84
4. Mt. Carmel 65
5. St. Michael 60
6. Fontainebleau 55
7. Dominican 39
8. Live Oak 26
9. Dutchtown 17
10. St. Scholastica 12
Others receiving votes: Cabrini, Lusher.