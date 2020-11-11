A portion of the normal routine returned Wednesday afternoon when East Ascension coach Darnell Lee spent time painting the field at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales.
With the field marked and ready to go, Lee has a set of marks he wants the Spartans (2-3, 0-1) to achieve when they host McKinley (0-6, 0-3) for a District 5-5A game on Thursday night.
“This whole year is so strange,” Lee said. “It is good to get back into a kind of normal routine. It has only been two weeks since we played, but in some ways it feels like a month.”
East Ascension has not played against a local foe since losing to Catholic in its 5-5A opener three weeks ago. When COVID-19 issues forced two district foes, Dutchtown and Woodlawn, to cancel games, the Spartans first traveled to Shreveport and lost 27-21 to ninth-ranked Byrd.
Then East Ascension opted for to have an open date last week. For Lee, it was an open date with purpose.
Troy Dunn has passed for 703 yards and six touchdowns for the Spartans. Walter Samuel (290 yards rushing) and Navel Chopin (247 yards receiving) are other leaders. Lee said his team need to capitalize on more opportunities.
Lee also knows his team has been fortunate. The other three Ascension Parish School, Donaldsonville, Dutchtown and St. Amant, have all had to cancel games because of COVID. Lee said less than 10 EAHS have been affected in contact tracing. Two return for Thursday’s game.
“We broke things down and took them out of shoulder pads last week,” Lee said. “That gave guys a chance to heal up. It also gave us the chance to work on some things we need to clean up.
“Penalties and other mistakes, like turnovers, have kept us from becoming more consistent. We did not win as many games as we would have liked early. Now the goal is to finish strong.”
Pineville to 4-5A?
Watching teams match up with each other after COVID cancellations has been an intriguing part of the 2020 season.
Latest example? Pineville, a team with a local connection, will play back-to-back games against District 4-5A teams. The District 2-5A Rebels (2-2) play at Live Oak on Friday. On Nov. 20, Pineville will host Walker.
Pineville coach Darin Moore is a Ponchatoula native who was the coach at False River through 2017.
No Red Stick Bowl
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Red Stick Bowl all-star football game for local-area senior players, will take a one-year hiatus.
The game will be played at Zachary in 2021. Woodlawn’s Marcus Randall will serve as one of the head coaches. The other head coach will be determined later, according to organizers Dennis Lorio and Barrett Murphy.
McKinley vs. East Ascension
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium, Gonzales Primary School
RECORDS: McKinley 0-6, 0-3 in District 5-5A; East Ascension 2-3 0-1
LAST WEEK: McKinley lost to Dutchtown 42-0; East Ascension did not play
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MCKINLEY: QB/LB RJ Oliver, DE Jean McDonald, RB/DB Andre Knighten; EAST ASCENSION QB Troy Dunn, LB Rionte Jones, ATH Kael Babin, DL Jerrell Boykins.
NOTEWORTHY: The Spartans play their first 5-5A game since losing to Catholic in Week 4. … EAHS’ previous two opponents, Dutchtown and Woodlawn, had to cancel their games because of COVID-19 issues.