There will be a Zoom agenda review for Baton Rouge and New Orleans principals on Thursday — a week before the LHSAA’s annual convention set for Jan. 26-28 at the Crowne Plaza.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine will review the agenda via Zoom at 1 p.m. Thursday. Zoom reviews for principals in other parts of the state were held earlier in the week.
The three-day convention will be the LHSAA’s first since 2020. COVID-19 restrictions forced the LHSAA to cancel its 2021 convention.
Agenda items of note include a Class 5A proposal that would bring the classification’s select/nonselect schools back together for playoffs in all sports. That item will be voted on the 5A class meeting.
Also of note is an LHSAA executive committee proposal that would change the definition of a select school to include any public or private school that uses academics as a means of entry or retention.
The same proposal would also allow select schools to opt out of the select playoff format and compete with nonselect schools in the postseason.
Thornton jersey retirement
Tara will retire the jersey of former Trojan and LSU standout Marcus Thornton Friday night. Tara hosts White Castle for a nondistrict game.
The 6-foot-4 Thornton earned All-Metro and all-state honors at Tara and went on to average 20.4 points per game in two seasons at LSU from 2007-09. Thornton played for multiple NBA teams from 2009-17
LPB Ali event
Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame are hosting a free online event, “Ali, Athletes and Community, in conjunction with this week’s Martin Luther King celebrations.
The event focuses on the late Muhammad Ali’s work as a philanthropist and is set for 7 p.m. Thursday and registration is free at www.lpb.org/ali.
Hall of Fame sportscaster Ro Brown will moderate. Former LSU baseball coach Paul Maineri, Ivan Blumberg (CEO Athletes for Hope) and Jeremy Fontenot (Southern University women’s soccer coach) are the panelists.
Alumni report
Former University High standout Christian Harris is opting to enter the NFL draft as three seasons as a linebacker at Alabama. He is projected as the No. 3 linebacker in the draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.
The NFL is not new for the Harris family. His older brother Tylor, a former Episcopal standout, played at Wake Forest and for the Seattle Seahawks.
• Two more former local players, Chelsea Cain and Jalen Cook, have claimed in-season basketball honors.
Nicholls State’s Cain, a former Dutchtown standout, was voted the Southland Conference’s Player of the Week after scoring 29 points and pulling down nine rebounds vs. UNO.
Tulane’s Cook a former Walker star and an LSU transfer, has earned American Athletic Conference Player of Week honors multiple times.