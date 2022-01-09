Madison Prep coach Landry Williams told the story about what helped defensive lineman Quency Wiggins decide to join the football team on the day Wiggins signed with LSU last month.
“We had a recruiter here to meet with one of our players and Quency comes walking down the hall,” Williams said. “The guy asked, ‘Who’s that?’ And I told him Quency was on the basketball team.
“After that basketball season, he came out for football. We’re glad he did, and we’re very proud of him.”
The Chargers have another reason to be proud of Wiggins, who was selected as the Outstanding Defensive Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State team.
Wiggins, Union Parish running back Trey Holly and Sterlington coach Lee Doty share top honors on the LSWA’s 3A squad selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
Wiggins, who played just two years of high school football, helped lead MPA to the quarterfinals by recording 56 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four pass deflections and three forced fumbles as a returning all-state player.
Holly was voted the Outstanding Offensive Player for second time. The junior running back rushed for 2,815 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on 320 carries.
Doty coached the top-seeded Panthers past Madison Prep, Church Point and Union (twice) on the way to a 15-0 record. He is just the eighth coach in Ouachita Parish to record an undefeated LHSAA season.
Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss joins Wiggins on the LSWA team for a second time. The UL signee passed for 2,513 yards and rushed for 927 yards with 41 total TDs.
Other area offensive players on the team included wide receivers Shazz Preston of St. James (73 catches, 850 yards, 11 TDs, Alabama signee), University’s Jason Barnes Jr. (41-835, 9 TDs), athlete D’wayne Winfield of Lutcher (1,847 rushing yards, 1,155 passing yards, 42 total TDs) and two linemen, Donald Fleming of Lutcher and Miller Leach of University.
Kicker Alec Mahler of St. James (14 of 17 field goals, long of 50 yards) also made the LSWA squad along with two more defensive players, brothers Austin and Jaiden Ausberry of U-High. Jaiden Ausberry (106 tackles, 12 tackles for loss) made the team as linebacker, while Auburn signee Austin Ausberry (31 tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception).
LSWA CLASS 3A ALL-STATE CHART
Offense
Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl
WR Shazz Preston St. James 6-0 190 Sr.
WR Jason Barnes University 5-8 170 Sr.
WR DeColdest Crawford Green Oaks 6-2 185 Sr.
OL Payton Parks-Smith Sterlington 6-4 289 Sr.
OL Reginald Burks LC College Prep 6-2 280 Sr.
OL Donald Fleming Lutcher 6-0 290 Sr.
OL Miller Leach University 6-3, 280 Sr.
OL Matt Broussard E.D. White 6-4 259 Jr.
QB Zeon Chriss Madison Prep 6-2 200 Sr.
RB Trey Holly Union 5-9 185 Jr.
RB Blake Saddler Abbeville 5-10 170 Sr.
RB Arnold Barnes B.T. Washington 5-10 190 Jr.
PK Alec Mahler St. James 5-9 190 Sr.
ATH D’wayne Winfield Lutcher 6-3 215 Sr.
Defense
Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl
DL Blake Ramsey Union 6-3 260 Sr.
DL Javen Gibson Church Point 6-3 215 Sr.
DL Nick Williams University 6-2 295 Sr.
DL Quency Wiggins Madison Prep 6-6 275 Sr.
LB Braxton Comeaux E.D. White 6-0 220 Jr.
LB Dayton Sibley LC College Prep 5-10 165 Jr.
LB Jaiden Ausberry University 6-2 205 Jr.
LB Keidrick Richardson De La Salle 5-11 220 So.
DB Armod Mills Sterlington 5-10 155 Sr.
DB Ethan Lee E.D. White 5-11 175 Sr.
DB Mandrel Butler St. Martinville 5-10 185 Sr.
DB Austin Ausberry University 6-0 195 Sr.
P Kentrell Molette De La Salle 6-1 200 Sr.
RS Trevor Etienne Jennings 5-10 220 Sr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: TREY HOLLY, UNION PARISH
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: QUENCY WIGGINS, MADISON PREP
COACH OF THE YEAR: LEE DOTY, STERLINGTON
Honorable mention
Matthew Melancon, E.D. White Catholic; Jacob Guin, E.D. White Catholic; Aiden Clements, E.D. White Catholic; Jaden Aubert, St. James; Howard Kinchen, Patterson; Lonnie Kinchen, Patterson; Kyler Paul, Patterson; Daniel Jupiter, St. James; Jace Philip, St. James; Jeffrey Diedrich, E.D. White Catholic; Ja’quarious Donald, Union; Luke Handy, Sterlington; Chase Mitchell, Sterlington; Thomas Little, Carroll; Caleb Andrews, Sterlington; Jy’Quarrius Brown, Carroll; Noah Detillier, Lutcher; Kyler Paul, Patterson; Kevon Freeman, LC College Prep; Kevin Thomas, LC College Prep; Jamaal Guillory, Westlake; Ethan Koonce, Westlake; Jalen Guidry, St. Louis; Spencer Briley, St. Louis; Marcus Duhon, St. Louis; Howard Kinchen, Patterson; Curtis Deville, Iowa; Keshlon Jackson, LC College Prep; John Barr, Sterlington; Eli Morrison Grant; Christian Pillette, Erath; Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville; Reese Domingue, Erath; Dylan Darbonne, Eunice; Camden Maroon, Church Point; Tanner Little, Church Point; Samiej Scott, Lutcher; Ronald Harris, Madison Prep; Drew Hutchinson, North Webster; Lynkon Romero, Erath; Tylon Citizen, Church Point; Caden Campisi, Kaplan; Jacob Lafitte, Loyola Prep; Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville; Jacob Green, Sterlington; Jakobe Washington, Jena; Aiden Clements, E.D. White; Quinton Butler, St. Martinville; Sedric Applewhite, Bossier; Frankie Bentley De La Salle; Andrew Sanders, Jena; Conner Agosto, Grant; Dayton Boone, Iota; Logan Lemaire, Erath; Kelton Marshall III, St. Martinville; Jaterion Robinson, North Webster; David Jones, Madison Prep; Edric Williams, B.T. Washington; Michael Thomas, De La Salle; Jaden Aubert, St. James; Jeffrey Neal, Jena; Justin West, Booker T. Washington; Donovan Gray, Grant; Brett Suire, Erath; Landon Cheek, Kaplan; Matt Melanon, E.D. White.