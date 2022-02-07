Boys
1. Zachary (26-3): The Class 5A Broncos had quite a week with three wins, starting with a come-from-behind win against Liberty and ending with a Tyler Brown buzzer-beater to oust St. Paul’s on Saturday.
2. Liberty (22-4): After a loss to Zachary and garnering a forfeit win, the Class 4A Patriots bounced back with two impressive wins, including one against Class 2A Episcopal.
3. Madison Prep (19-5): The Chargers won twice last week, beating U-High and then adding a comeback win against Scotlandville in a Saturday showdown.
4. Scotlandville (20-6): Two wins were also part of a week that also included that loss to Madison Prep for a revamped Class 5A team that is finding its identity.
5. Walker (22-6): The Wildcats have a big showdown with Zachary on Tuesday and are coming off a 2-1 week that included a loss to University.
6. Southern Lab (22-4): It was 2-0 week for the Class 1A Kittens, who have played toe-to-toe with a number of the area's top teams.
8. University (16-5) and Donaldsonville (22-4): Class 3A U-High was 2-1 last week with a loss to 3A Madison Prep and a win over 5A Walker.
Two big wins over District 9-3A foes gives Class 3A Donaldsonville 12 wins in its past 13 games.
10. Episcopal (21-6) and Jehovah-Jireh (15-12): Last week was a reality check for both vs. larger school opponents. Episcopal lost to Class 4A power Liberty in its second game.
JCA's week including a big win against Class C rival Family Christian, lost to 5A Scotlandville and had a two-point loss 1A power Country Day.
Up next: Catholic, East Ascension, Port Allen, St. Amant, St. Michael.
Girls
1. Walker (28-3): More of the same from the 5A Wildcats, who held their opponents to less than 30 points last week. WHS’ smallest margin of victory vs. District 4-5A foes is 46 points.
2. Madison Prep (19-12): It has been and up-and-down season for the defending Class 3A champions. However, beating Brusly 51-49 to win the 7-3A tourney final Saturday was huge.
3. Brusly (23-4) and Albany (19-6): Though the loss to Madison Prep changes these standings it does not alter Brusly’s standing among the Class 3A elite statewide.
Albany of 8-3A also is among the 3A elite. The Hornets rebounded from a loss to 5A power Ponchatoula the previous week with two wins over district foes.
5. Episcopal (18-6): The 2A Knights have been among the area’s most consistent teams. They lost to 5A Chapelle and finished the week with big wins to claim the District 8-2A tournament title.
6. St. Amant (16-9): Yes, the Gators are on a roll with six straight wins, five of which wrapped up the District 5-5A title, which is a major feat and also was a great comeback from an earlier three-game losing streak.
7. Scotlandville (16-9), Zachary (18-11) and Liberty (16-12): All three of these teams have had their share of losses, trials and tribulations.
Scotlandville appears to have saved its best for last by winning seven of its past eight, including three in District 4-5A.
It has been an up-and-down year for Liberty, a Class 4A power. An easy win and a loss to 5A power Mt. Carmel obscured some big news … sophomore post player Whitney Hart has returned from injury.
Zachary saw its five-game winning streak snapped by Scotlandville and bounced back with two wins. The Broncos play a tough schedule each year as a primer to the postseason.
10. Southern Lab (14-11): It’s true the Kittens of Class 1A were on the losing end of a lopsided score to 5A John Curtis on Friday. This is a young team worth watching in the playoffs.
Up next: Donaldsonville, East Iberville, Family Christian, French Settlement, McKinley, St. John, Springfield, White Castle, Woodlawn.