Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Scotlandville (4-5A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Dutchtown
McKinley (5-5A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium
Class 3A and below
Madison Prep (7-3A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Acadiana (3-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium
St. Paul’s (6-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Tara (7-4A) at Central (4-5A)
Live Oak (4-5A) at Pearl River, Miss., Central
Woodlawn (5-5A) at University (7-3A)
East Iberville (7-1A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Evangel Christian (1-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Assumption (8-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)
Istrouma (7-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)
Springfield (10-2A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)
St. Michael (8-2A) vs. Albany (8-3A) at Walker
Northeast (8-2A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
Brusly (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
Baker (7-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium
Glen Oaks (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)
Dunham (8-2A) at Mandeville (6-5A)
Episcopal (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School
Ascension Episcopal (7-2A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee at NRG Field-New Roads
St. John (7-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)
Varnado (9-2A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)
Saturday
Class 5A/4A
Walker (4-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Liberty (7-4A) vs. White Castle (8-1A) at Plaquemine High