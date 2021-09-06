BR.rustondutchtown.111619.02.jpg

Dutchtown’s Dylan Sampson tries to run pass a Ruston defender during the Class 5A first-round playoff game held at Dutchtown High.

 STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Scotlandville (4-5A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Dutchtown

McKinley (5-5A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Class 3A and below

Madison Prep (7-3A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Acadiana (3-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium

St. Paul’s (6-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Tara (7-4A) at Central (4-5A)

Live Oak (4-5A) at Pearl River, Miss., Central

Woodlawn (5-5A) at University (7-3A)

East Iberville (7-1A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

Evangel Christian (1-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Assumption (8-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

Istrouma (7-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)

Springfield (10-2A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)

St. Michael (8-2A) vs. Albany (8-3A) at Walker

Northeast (8-2A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

Brusly (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Baker (7-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium

Glen Oaks (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)

Dunham (8-2A) at Mandeville (6-5A)

Episcopal (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School

Ascension Episcopal (7-2A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee at NRG Field-New Roads

St. John (7-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)

Varnado (9-2A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)

Saturday

Class 5A/4A

Walker (4-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Liberty (7-4A) vs. White Castle (8-1A) at Plaquemine High

