Plenty of people talk about it and the late Aretha Franklin had a hit song about it.
Like it or not, respect is exactly what Jordan Matthews and Kylin Jackson got during Wednesday’s weekly seven-on-seven league action at Zachary High School.
Plenty of people were there to see the quarterbacks. Alabama commitment Eli Holstein of Zachary, Purdue commitment Rickie Collins of Woodlawn and C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett of Scotlandville (undecided) were there.
But the prospect of those QB1s challenging Woodlawn’s Matthews and Zachary's Jackson was enticing. However, little action materialized for two of the nation’s top defensive backs.
“Well, that was basically a boring day for me,” Matthews said after Zachary and Woodlawn met in one of the final contests. “It comes with being a top recruit. … It does get boring sometimes because they don’t throw to your side that much. You have to be ready for anything. I want to keep my skill set sharp.”
Matthews, a four-star player rated the nation’s No. 16 cornerback by 247Sports for 2023, was fresh off a recruiting visit to Stanford. He fielded questions about his recruitment from multiple media members and recruiting analysts. It was the same for Jackson, another four-star player and the nation’s No. 8 safety prospect by 247Sports.
Neither player offered much of a clue about their final college decision. Both were content to focus on Wednesday's action.
“It was good. … The competition was all right,” Jackson said after Zachary’s first two rounds. “It is a lot of good competition here. We’ve got good players and they have good players. We’re going to see who the best is.
“I am looking forward to getting thrown at. My (physical) strength, technique and leadership, all of it, is what I want to get better at. We don’t have the same team we had last year, so we have got to work harder.”
Jackson did get locked in with a few opponents coming across the middle but the other teams stayed away from him. Matthews watched plays repeatedly go to the opposite side of the field, which suited Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall just fine.
“(Matthews) held down his side of the field,” Randall said. “If teams want to only use half the field and stay away from Jordan, we’re good with it. That means half the field is locked down.”
Afterward, players for reigning 5A champion Zachary got a stern lecture from coach David Brewerton. Randall said the work the Panthers got in Wednesday was perhaps the best they've have gotten all summer, including weekend trips to seven-on-seven tournaments at college sites.
In passing
The fact that Scotlandville, Woodlawn and Zachary will all join forces in the new District 4-5A added a little intensity as the teams subbed in starters and reserves throughout the set of five, 25-minute games.
Class 3A Madison Prep and 2A East Feliciana rounded out the group. Possessions started on the 45-yard line with three downs allowed to get to the 30 and 15. From the 15, teams had four downs to score.
East Feliciana was a late addition to the schedule. The Tigers played without 6-foot-7, 230-pound receiver Tre’Dez Green, who was on a basketball trip, but EFHS coach Darius Matthews said he was pleased.
“This gave us a chance to see things on another level,” Matthews said. “If you can play with these guys, Madison Prep, and the 5A teams, you’re in good shape.”