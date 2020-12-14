There seems to be a Cinderella story in the football playoffs each year. And without a doubt, East Iberville is that story for the Baton Rouge area.
The Class 1A Tigers (7-1) are seeded second and advanced to the semifinals for the first time. The story of EIHS’ opponent, No. 3 Grand Lake (7-1), may be the most remarkable of all. GLHS also is a first-time semifinalist and the teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at East Iberville.
Located in an unincorporated area of Cameron Parish, the school was hit by two hurricanes in 2020. Students did not return to the classroom until the week before Thanksgiving. They share their school with students displaced from South Cameron.
“It really is hard for me to put all this into words,” Grand Lake coach Jeff Wainwright said. “After Laura hit, we were not sure we would even have a season. But we watched and waited.
“The students, including our players, were in school online. The only thing the parents asked was that we hold practice at the same time every day so we they could drop their children off and pick them up at the same time.”
After Hurricane Delta hit the Lake Charles area, Grand Lake had one day of practice before playing its first game. The Hornets sought donations to pay for use of Jennings’ stadium for home games. Parents of players, most of whom were rebuilding their homes, topped the list of donors.
“We lost two players who had to move away after the storms. We are 38 strong,” said Wainwright, a former South Cameron player who was previously head coach at Kinder and Sulphur. “I can’t say enough about them, their families and our community.”
Church Point on point
Fourth-seeded Church Point (8-0) is another team making its semifinal debut. The Bears host ninth-seeded Madison Prep (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday for a Class 3A semifinal.
It will mark the first time in the COVID-19 altered season that the Bears have been able to play three straight weeks. It also is first time Church Point has hosted three playoff games.
It will be the first time for MPA and the Bears to play. There are some common bonds. Church Point lost to top-seeded Jennings a year ago in the playoffs. The Chargers beat Jennings last week.
Sterlington, the team the Bears lost to in 2018 playoffs, beat Madison Prep in the Class 2A title game in 2016.
“This is a huge step for our program,” Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said. “We have played a lot of very good teams close in the past. It’s great for the school and community to have that chance.”