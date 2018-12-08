The West Monroe offense made its share of big plays Saturday night in the Class 5A state championship game — but with everything on the line, …
The pass wobbled just a bit, but Chris Hilton did the rest, racing 80 yards to the end zone with 1:51 remaining to give sixth-seeded Zachary a 27-24 victory over No. 1 West Monroe in the Class 5A title game that concluded the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic on Saturday night.
“After I caught the pass, I looked up at the big screen and saw I guy behind me,” Hilton said. “So I had to turn on the jets.”
Brown was the title-game MVP for a second time for the Broncos (13-2), who won their second straight 5A title and third in four years. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He also led ZHS in rushing with 94 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown.
Hilton, a sophomore, had 91 yards on two catches, both for TDs, while Chandler Whitfield finished with a game-high 104 yards receiving on five catches and a TD.
Zachary built a 20-10 halftime lead held it until West Monroe quarterback Garrett Kahmann scored on a 1-yard with 9:26 remaining to give the Rebels (14-1) their first lead of the night. Kahmann was WMHS’ MVP after passing for 102 yards.
In scoring the winning touchdown, the Broncos scored more points than any team had on West Monroe all season. The most they had given up was 24 in a September loss to Alabama’s McGill-Toolen. The Rebels had not given up a point in the playoffs until Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“Obviously that was one heck of a football game,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “I know through the course of the weekend there were some lopsided games. Glad we could give y’all one a little closer tonight.
“Five years ago when I took this job I laid in bed and thought about the future and where Zachary could be. I thought about who was the standard in 5A football, and it was West Monroe. I just told coach (Jerry) Arledge as he exited the building how much respect I have for him and his program.”
After the Broncos scored, their defense made one last stand. It ended with Wes Brady stripping the ball away from Kahmann on a fourth-and-5 play with 26 seconds remaining.
“I’m heart-broken; our kids are heart-broken,” West Monroe coach Arledge said. “You work so hard and when it comes to an end, there is nothing that can be done. That’s the motivating factor, the fear of losing.”
Zachary ended West Monroe defense’s scoreless playoff run quickly and scored on three of its first four possession while building its halftime lead.
The Broncos’ bread-and-butter combination of Brown to Whitfield dialed up a 46-yard TD play with 8:01 left in the first quarter. The play capped a 9-play, 71-yard drive and gave ZHS a 6-0 lead.
Kahmann’s 44-yard pass to Tanner Young set up a 39-yard field goal by Reece Aultman that made it a 6-3 game at the 6:06 mark.
Zachary extended its lead to 13-3 less than two minutes later. First, Brown and Whitfield connected on a 38-yard pass play. Then Brown raced 16 yards to the end zone with 4:26 still to go in the first quarter.
The Rebels fired back 14 seconds later. Michael Hamburg returned the ensuing kickoff 52 yards to the ZHS 20. Carson Jones ran around left end to the end zone on the next play.
Jones’ score got West Monroe back within three points at 13-10. But the Broncos had one more first-half score in them. The 7-play, 75-yard drive ended with the 6-foot-5 Hilton grabbing a pass from Brown at its highest point for an 11-yard scoring play with 10:35 to go in the half.
The ZHS defense made its share of plays too. Kahmann was sacked six times. Zachary lineman Caleb Jackson sacked Kahmann on the final two plays of the half.
Zachary's Christopher Hilton (1) scores the game-winning touchdown as West Monroe's Latayeveon McFee can't stop him during the fourth quarter of the Class 5A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Zachary won 27-24.
West Monroe's Garrett Kahmann (12) is tackled by Zachary's Maverick Mcclure (44) and Zachary's Cedric Brown (5) during the first half of the Class 5A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
West Monroe's Charles Norman looks for room to run against Zachary's Kenyon Martin (43) during the first half of the Class 5A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Zachary's Chandler Whitfield (19) fields a punt against West Monroe's Brooks Miller (4) during the first half of the Class 5A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
West Monroe quarterback Garrett Kahmann is sacked by Zachary's Cedric Brown (5) during the first half of the Class 5A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Zachary's RJ Allen (18) is tackled by West Monroe's Bradley Williams (6) and Dontrell Cobbs (91) during the first half of the Class 5A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
John Curtis Corey Wren (3) scores a touchdown over Catholic strong safety Beau Bacas (36) and Catholic free safety Jonathan Mestayer (16) during the first half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Catholic strong safety Beau Bacas (36) flips the ball to a referee after intercepting a pass intended for John Curtis wide receiver Lance Williams (17) at the 2-yard-line during the first half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
John Curtis running back Ma’Khi Smith (7) gets past Catholic outside linebacker Patrick Delatte (27) on a touchdown run during the first half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The Catholic bench watches the action against John Curtis during the second half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. John Curtis won 49-7.
John Curtis wide receiver Lance Williams (17) flips in celebration of his team's 49-7 victory over Catholic in the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
John Curtis running back Ma’Khi Smith (7) breaks into the open against Catholic during the first half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Catholic tailback Josh Parker (6) is tackled by John Curtis' Choncee Crum (4) and John Curtis linebacker Jashaun Williams (50) during the first half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim (14) is tackled by Catholic cornerback Jaylin Armwood (8) and Catholic strong safety Beau Bacas (36) during the first half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
John Curtis defensive back Donald Clay (9) breaks up a pass intended for Catholic Greg Martin (17) during the first half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
John Curtis defensive back Donald Clay (9) celebrates breaking up a Catholic pass play during the first half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
John Curtis head coach J.T. Curtis Jr., second from right, watches the action against Catholic during the first half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
John Curtis Corey Wren (3) skips into the endzone on a touchdown against Catholic during the first half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim (14) is awarded his team's most outstanding player award after Curtis' 49-7 victory over Catholic in the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Catholic offensive tackle Hunter Chauncy (72) watches the final seconds tick off against John Curtis during the second half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. John Curtis won 49-7.
Catholic quarterback Cameron Dartez (14) passes against John Curtis during the second half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. John Curtis won 49-7.
Catholic Forrest Roy (7) makes a catch over the middle against John Curtis defensive back Dante Thomas (38) during the first half of the Division 1 championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Edna Karr's Leonard Kelly passes as Warren Easton's Randell Scott (52) pressures him during the first half of the Class 4A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Edna Karr's Dylan Smith (52) and Edna Karr's Joshua Randall (44) sack Warren Easton's Lance Legendre (12) during the first half of the Class 4A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Edna Karr's Jahaii Howard makes a catch over Warren Easton's Deshawn Merriweather (19) during the first half of the Class 4A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Edna Karr's Ahmad Antoine (5) and Edna Karr's Dalyn Hill (9) celebrate Hill's touchdown as Warren Easton's De'juan Kennedy (22) walks under their arms during the first half of the Class 4A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Edna Karr's Jahaii scores against Warren Easton's Chester Kimbrough (3) and Warren Easton's Jahmal Sam (7) during the second half of the Class 4A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Karr won 28-20.
Edna Karr's Ahmad Antoine is stacked up by the Warren Easton defense during the second half of the Class 4A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Karr won 28-20.
Edna Karr's Austin Kent (91) celebrates his interception of a pass by Warren Easton's Lance Legendre, right, during the second half of the Class 4A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Karr won 28-20.
Edna Karr's head coach Brice Brown watches the action against Warren Easton during the second half of the Class 4A championship Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Karr won 28-20.