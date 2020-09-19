Thursday
Baker at Tara, 5 p.m.
Dunham at Brusly, 5:30 p.m.
St. John at Central Private, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlawn at Denham Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Episcopal at Archbishop Hannan, 5:30 p.m.
University at St. Charles Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Donaldsonville at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Broadmoor, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Fisher at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Central, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Friday
Thrive Academy at Pine Prairie, 5 p.m.
Port Allen at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
White Castle at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Catholic-PC vs. Ascension Catholic at Floyd Boutte Stadium, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Charter at East Feliciana, 7 p.m.
Catholic at Walker, 7 p.m.
West Feliciana at Zachary, 7 p.m.
Live Oak vs. St. Amant at The Pit, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Belaire vs. Southern Lab at Mumford Stadium, 10:30 a.m.