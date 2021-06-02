The departure of Mark Carroll from Denham Springs High School and the addition of former LSU teammates Kade Scivicque and Jared Poche at French Settlement brings major change to the high school baseball landscape in Livingston Parish for 2022.
Carroll said he was relieved as his coaching duties at DSHS last Friday after 21 years that included one losing season. FSHS announced Wednesday that Scivicque, a former Maurepas star, had been hired as the Lions' baseball coach, and that Poche, who starred at Lutcher, would be his assistant coach.
“I was told I could resign or be relieved of my duties,” Carroll said. “I have read what has been written making a move in a different direction.
“If this was a few years ago, it would have been a change because of philosophical differences. The wheels for this were set in motion a while ago. This is hard, but I won’t lie about this. It was (the school’s) decision.”
Carroll has 37 years in coaching and coached at Central Private and Belaire before moving to DSHS. The Yellow Jackets finished 9-19 this spring and lost to eventual Class 5A champion Barbe 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs. Carroll has a career record of 704-368. Attempts to reach DSHS principal Wes Howard for comments were unsuccessful.
FSHS principal John Chewning said he was set to hire another candidate who turned down the job. Chewning played T-Ball for Scivicque’s father. With one phone call, he got two coaches who were successful battery mates at LSU.
“It really was a shot in the dark,” Chewning said. “I had no idea what Kade was doing. The thing I like the most is how excited they are about coming to French Settlement.”
Scivicque returned home when the pandemic shut down minor league baseball in 2020. Poche had previously retired. Scivicque takes over for Jaime Gautreau, who retired from coaching but continues to serve as athletic director at 2A FSHS.
“French Settlement is a good school. It is a place I know and a program that is growing,” Scivicique said. “Jared and I have played together so long we know how each other think. We bounce ideas off each other. We can’t wait to get started.”