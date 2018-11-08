It was a fight, but the Cabrini Crescents are heading back to the semifinals.
The second-seeded Crescents swept No. 10 Belle Chasse 25-21, 25-18, 25-12 in the state quarterfinals to return to the semis for the second consecutive year with hopes of returning to the LHSAA state volleyball championship at the Ponchartrain Center in Kenner.
The game was competitive throughout as Belle Chase held early leads in each set, but the Crescents were able to overcome that on the performance of Kai Williams’ 15 kills and one ace.
“We knew coming in we might struggle just because they have such a big front,” Cabrini coach Kasey Dennies said. “They put a bit of pressure on us early, we were able to make adjustments and spread the ball around so we were able to get the job done.”
Jaylin St. Martin added 11 kills and 3 blocks for Cabrini.
BEN FRANKLIN 3 SOUTH LAFOURCHE 0: The No. 5 Falcons swept the No. 4 Tarpons 25-16, 25-22 25-20 to advance to their first semifinals appearance in three years.
The Falcons were led by Darian Duroncelet's 15 digs and 7 blocks.
Coach Jodee Pulizzano was proud of her team’s effort.
“I thought the key was to control the net,” Pulizzano said. “We came out strong and shut down their best players quick, played defense and we fought most of all,”
Logan Turner contributed 20 digs to assist in the winning effort. Ben Franklin will face Teurlings Catholic in the semifinals.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3 ASSUMPTION 1: It took a while, but third-seeded St. Thomas More came out on top against No. 6 Assumption 25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13. Meredith Howard led the Cougars with 28 kills, three blocks and four aces.
The Cougars seemed to be nearing a sweep holding a 19-13 lead in the third set before a furious Assumption comeback saw them losing 23-25 before coming together in the final set. Now they prepare to go up against last year’s state runner up, Cabrini, in the semifinals. Coach Jess Burke felt that her team had much to improve upon if they want to pull off the victory.
“(Cabrini) has some big weapons,” Burke said. “We’re going to have to be ready to play a lot better than we did today. We really need to stay aggressive because there were some things we did in that third set that we really could’ve just given it away.”