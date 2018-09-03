Catholic High’s decision to move its showdown with Zachary from one BREC stadium to another is about crowd size, but not in the way you might think.
Athletic Director J.P. Kelly of Catholic said the decision to move the seventh-ranked Bears’ Friday showdown with No. 2 Zachary from Olympia to Memorial was based on the growing size of the school’s student section.
“We had a situation at Thursday’s game with Parkview where we had too many students to put in the area designated as the student section,” Kelly said. “Some students had to stand in the back of the end zone. That was not ideal for the students or for staff on site supervising. We know there is plenty of room at Memorial, so it won’t be a problem there. On top of that, you have two defending state champions playing each other.”
Before contacting BREC to make the change, Kelly said he contacted St. Michael football coach Joey Sanchez, whose team was scheduled to play KIPP Renaissance on Friday at Memorial. Sanchez agreed to swap stadiums.
Catholic (1-0) won the Division I select LHSAA title last season, while Zachary (1-0) claimed the 5A title. It was the second LHSAA title in three years for both teams who are ranked the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s 5A poll. Zachary is second and Catholic sixth in the poll.
Asked if other Catholic games, including a Week 3 game with top-ranked University High of 3A, could be moved, Kelly said the school will likely, “explore those possibilities.”
Moving on up
University (1-0) continues to make other moves — catapulting up in several national rankings. The defending Division II select champion Cubs are now ranked seventh in the latest MaxPreps national poll. Florida-based IMG Academy is the No. 1 team.
U-High is ranked 17th in the USA Today poll released Monday. IMG also tops that poll. The Cubs host another power, Class 1A/Division IV Southern Lab (1-0), Friday night. SLHS is ranked No. 2 in the LSWA’s 1A poll.
Other Week 2 notes
Slaughter Community Charter’s game at Northside-Lafayette will be played Thursday, said Slaughter coach Devyn Baker.
“We were told the game is being played Thursday because of a shortage of officials in the Lafayette area,” Baker said.
Shane Duncan passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns as Slaughter Charter (0-1) lost 24-18 to East Iberville last week. DaMiquin Minor had five catches for 117 yards. Northside is also 0-1.
Also, Glen Oaks (0-1) and Tara (0-1) will play their Week 2 game Friday at Istrouma.
Also in Week 1, Luke Lunsford passed for 148 yards, completing 13 of 23, including a TD pass to Tre Muse, for Denham Springs (1-0) in its 20-7 win over Hammond. Muse also ran for 47 yards on 12 carries.
Plaquemine’s number is 18
Most people know that Plaquemine has two players, safety Todd Harris and defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins, on the LSU team. The duo is part of a large group, according to a recent social media post.
The Green Devils have 18 former players on college rosters this season, including three at Louisiana- Lafayette — defensive back Percy Butler, linebacker Andre Riley and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson.