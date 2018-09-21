Derek Stingley returned a punt for a touchdown in his third straight game as The Dunham School routed visiting Port Allen 40-0 on Friday night.
Stingley scored on a 79-yard punt return with 9:11 remaining in the first quarter, and the versatile senior added receiving touchdowns of 64 and 57 yards as the Tigers made quick work of their opponent to open District 7-2A play.
Dunham (4-0, 1-0) recorded its second straight shutout victory despite playing without starting running back Treylan Mouton. Freshman Kalante Wilson rushed for a career-high 121 yards on 13 carries and scored on runs of 3 and 13 yards.
Port Allen (0-4, 0-1) lost despite being plus-three in turnover margin. Dunham quarterback Reed Godbery tossed two touchdown passes but also had three interceptions. Dunham also lost two fumbles.
“It was one of the most frustrating 40-0 wins and that had a lot to do with Port Allen,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “But our kids played great defensively. They were resilient. There’s a lot of stuff to be excited about. Kalante Wilson was fantastic. He showed great vision.”
Port Allen was 0 of 9 on fourth-down conversion attempts with four trips inside the red zone. Port Allen quarterback Jeremiah Dehon completed 12 of 27 passes for 148 yards. The Pelicans were held to 60 yards rushing on 45 tries. Dunham had 385 yards of total offense.
“It’s tough,” Port Allen coach Don Gibson said of the Pelicans' night. “We’ve got to handle short-yardage situations. We’ve got to keep fighting. We’re going to get some things fixed. I felt like we had a good plan going in. They’ve got a guy who can make plays now in Derek Stingley. He’s a difference-maker.”
Stingley’s first receiving score with 2:55 remaining in the second quarter was also a unique play. Quarterback Reed Godbery’s pass was tipped by Port Allen’s Mekyle Franklin. But Stingley maintained his focus and grabbed the ball in stride out of the air to put the Tigers up 21-0.
Dunham’s special teams stepped up when Williams ran untouched for a clean block on Port Allen punter Jared Tisdale. Dunham senior Ty Spurlock grabbed the ball off one bounce and raced for a 57-yard score, and the Tigers led 28-0 at intermission.
Dunham had turnovers on its first three possessions of the third quarter. Lakelvin Battiste and Edward Wilson had interceptions for the Pelicans, and Trevonte Shepard caused and recovered a fumble.
Dunham drove 95 yards in four plays. Wilson had a key 28-yard run, and Godberry tossed the 57–yard score to Stingley. Wilson blocked the ensuing PAT and Dunham led 34-0.
Dunham drove 79 yards in seven plays with Wilson scoring on a 13-yard run for a 40-0 lead.
Stingley had two catches for 121 yards. Devin Taylor had four grabs for 42 yards.
Marcus Joseph had five catches for 78 yards for Port Allen.