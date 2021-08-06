Playbooks are assembled, along with game and practice film to study. Football teams that opted out of spring practice started practice this week.
And yes, preseason practice for all LHSAA fall sports kick into gear next week. And the COVID playbook continues to evolve.
But as Louisiana’s number of COVID-19 cases rises, most notably those among children and teens, questions do remain, especially with regard to contact tracing and attendance limits. Many questions may not be resolved until games begin late this month.
“Think about how it went last year and how we had to adapt,” Ascension Parish Schools superintendent David Alexander said. “We could give you a list of what we are going to do today. And then end up giving you a totally different list tomorrow. The situation remains very fluid.
“We are going to continue to work within the guidance we get. We have outstanding athletic trainers, we have our nursing staff, local physicians and the regional office of public health too to rely on. I don’t think we are through learning about this (COVID-19). But I think the goal for all schools in the state is to keep our students safe.”
Jamborees for football and volleyball are Aug. 23-28, providing a time frame to gauge whether infection rates rise or fall as schools begin a third sports year impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Though schools learned plenty about remediation, social distancing and contact tracing a year ago, the approach for 2021-22 is a mix of confidence and concern.
“We learned a lot about sanitizing facilities and equipment, along with other things we needed to do to keep athletes safe,” Parkview Baptist athletic director Darron Mitchell said. “We are getting questions from people who want to know if fans will be allowed for games.
“Based on the way the numbers (cases) are going, I would be ecstatic if we can have 100% capacity (for fans) when the season starts. It might be 50%. We don’t know. And we'll go with whatever we are told to do.”
Zachary football coach David Brewerton points out notable differences for this COVID go-round, including the pressure school leaders are under to help students make academic gains after a dip in standardized test scores during virtual learning.
“Last year we spent so much time preparing and preparing. We got to play. Then we went through months with (COVID virus) almost being dormant and got lulled into thinking everything is going to be whatever the new normal is,” Brewerton said. “Now (cases) have skyrocketed and everybody is back on edge.
“Obviously, with more younger people getting it we need to make sure we do everything we can to protect our kids. We hear from our leadership that they want to do everything to make the school year work and help our kids thrive. It’s complicated.”
Contact tracing was a huge issue a year ago. Some teams and individual athletes missed the regular season and playoff time because of it. At some schools, including those in Ascension Parish, school nurses work with teachers/coaches and other staff on contact tracing.
Corey Elvir, who coordinates Ochsner Health’s athletic trainers in the Baton Rouge area, concedes that COVID guidance will continue to evolve.
But Elvir said he is hopeful and sheds some light on contact tracing issues. Elvir said current guidance is that fully vaccinated people do not have to quarantine unless they exhibit symptoms. He said the CDC offers seven-day and 10-day quarantines compared to the (Louisiana Department of Health) that recommends a14-day quarantines.
“It is not like we have 10 years of research to fall back on,” Elvir said. “All we have is one year of findings and we will use it, along with what we learn this year. “My understanding is that individual school boards and local health officials will work together to define close contact tracing and other things.
"Everyone worked together last year to keep athletes safe and to make seasons possible. I may not be easy, but we believe we can do it again.”