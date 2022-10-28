First-year McKinley coach Ron Allen knew he was in for a challenge when he took the job, having been an assistant for the Panthers for four years and seeing the team struggle to a 4-32 record during that time.
In less than a calendar year, Allen and the Panthers have put the recent failures behind them, and McKinley’s 41-0 District 6-4A home win over Belaire on Friday night got them to a milestone that few would have thought possible in such a short time.
McKinley (6-3, 5-2) picked up its sixth win of the season, and fourth in a row, guaranteeing the Panthers a winning season for the first time since 2010.
“We are a little ahead of schedule,” Allen said. “We looked to improve, but I had no idea it could happen this quick. I have to talk to them at times because it has been so lean here over the last few years that we are still learning how to win. Everything is new to them at this point.”
Defense and special teams dominated the night for the Panthers, who earned their fourth shutout of the season and held Belaire (1-8, 1-6) to 72 yards of offense.
Jacey Heard returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown and scored on a 66-yard punt return in the third quarter. The defense forced three Belaire fumbles, all leading to short fields for the Panthers offense, and Kaydin DeFlanders returned one of the fumbles 5 yards for a touchdown in the second half.
McKinley scored in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by quarterback Grant Hatch that was set up by a Jeremiah Allen 66-yard run. That gave the Panthers a 12-0 lead at halftime.
How it was won
McKinley put the game away early in the third quarter.
Allen scored on a 22-yard run on the Panthers’ first possession. After a three-and-out by Belaire, Heard sped down the left sideline for his second special-teams score to give the Panthers a comfortable lead.
The McKinley defense never let the Belaire offense get untracked. The Bengals had two chances to score in the first half from deep in Panthers' territory but were turned away by a fumble at the McKinley 11 and a turnover on downs at the Panthers' 15.
In the second half, Belaire never got past the Panthers' 44.
Player of the game
Jacey Heard, McKinley: On a night when the two offenses combined for just 189 total yards, the nod has to go to Heard. Belaire had no answer for his two game-changing returns.
Notable
• Allen carried 10 times for 104 yards.
• Belaire defensive back Treveon Frank intercepted a pass to end a McKinley drive in the second half.