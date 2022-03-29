The teams split their games during the season and now Family Christian and Jehovah-Jireh are repeating that feat by claiming top honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class C All-State boys basketball team.
Jehovah-Jireh’s John-Paul Ricks is the Outstanding Player and coach Isaac Fontenot-Amedee of Family Christian is the Coach of the Year on the squads that also includes three players from FCA.
“Everybody wants to win their last game, but four titles in six years is pretty good,” Ricks said. “I feel like I got better at communicating with my teammates this year and improved on defense.
“My job was to make sure we were in the right place on the court to make plays. I guarded the best player on the other team, so it was important for me to be a better defender.”
Ricks, a 6-foot senior and a Tallahassee Community College signee, averaged 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals to help the Warriors advance to the Division V final for the sixth straight year. Jehovah-Jireh was the runner-up to Family Christian.
Jehovah-Jireh beat FCA in their District 7-C meeting during the regular season. But the Flames (29-8) ran away with the victory over JCA in the Division V final played at the Cajundome. It was Family Christian’s first LHSAA title since 2002.
“I am excited for the school and excited for all the kids,” Fontenot-Amedee said. “We have a great group of seniors. I am their third coach in three years and for them to stick it out and commit to the things I asked them to do was incredible.”
Brothers Bryson and Chance Martin helped lead the Flames and both made first team. Bryson Martin averaged 18 points, six rebounds and six assists per game and was a first-team selection. Chance Martin made the second team. He 14 points, 12 rebounds and and two assists.
The third Family Christian player to make the LSWA squad was Lauren Rachal, a second-team selection on the girls squad. Rachal led the FCA girls to a No. 1 playoff seed and the Division V semifinals with averages of 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Atlanta’s Princis Goff was voted the Outstanding Player on the Class C girls squad after averaging 36 points and 19 rebounds. Hornbeck’s Matthew Killian was voted girls Coach of the Year. Hornbeck finished 22-12 and advanced to the semifinals for the first time in a decade.
LSWA CLASS C ALL-STATE CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
John-Paul Ricks Jehovah Jireh 6-0, Sr. 28.0
Terrance James Gibsland-Coleman 6-4 Jr. 21.0
Bryson Martin Family Christian 5-10, Sr. 18.0
Joseph Adams Calvin 5-10 Sr. 28.0
Derwin Ancar Phoenix 6-2 Jr. 20.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Chance Martin Family Christian 5-10 Jr. 14.0
Braxton Basco Simpson 5-10 Sr. 16.0
Brady Alexander Hornbeck Jr 6-2 Jr. 18.0
Dontarias Coleman Gibsland-Coleman Sr 6-6 Sr. 15.0
Wayne Curtis Huckaby Calvin 5-10 Sr. 18.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JOHN-PAUL RICKS, JEHOVAH-JIREH
COACH OF THE YEAR: ISAAC FONTENOT-AMEDEE, FAMILY CHRISTIAN
Honorable mention
A.J. Allen, Claiborne Christian; Brayden Cutts, Simpson; Quay Seaberry, St Joseph-Plaucheville; Jaggar Thibodeaux, Northside Christian; Tyren Johnson, Plainview; C.J. Scott, Pleasant Hill; Rondell Battle, Phoenix; Jaren Mitcham, Hornbeck.
Girls
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Princis Goff Atlanta 5-8 Sr. 36.0
Lauren Quinn Hicks 5-10 Sr, 20.0
Samora Sampson Gibsland-Coleman 6-1 Fr. 22.0
Malaysia Tate Summerfield Sr 5-6 Sr. 24.0
Hannah Dahlhoff Hornbeck Sr 5-10 Sr. 18.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Avery Coffman Hicks 5-7 Sr. 15.0
Lexy Robinson Claiborne Christian Jr 5-11 Jr. 12.0
Lauren Rachal Family Christian 5-5 So. 16.0
Zoey Fee Plainview 5-0 Sr. 15.0
Riley Haus Evans 5-6 Jr. 17.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: PRINCIS GOFF, ATLANTA
COACH OF THE YEAR: MATT KILLIAN, HORNBECK
Honorable mention
Jamiya Addison, Phoenix; Kennedie Harrison, Starks; Hope Cauthron, Reeves; Olivia Rabalais, St Joseph’s-Plaucheville; Camryn Cartinez, Ebarb; Ke’Honesty Williams, Gibsland-Coleman; Alaysia Combs, Summerfield; Emily Head, Claiborne Christian.