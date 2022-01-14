You can’t win them all is an old cliché Live Oak wrestler Rayden Ingram has no interest in hearing this weekend.
Ingram won all three of his matches in the 145-pound weight class on the first day of the 49th Louisiana Classic.
“It does not matter what happened before or what your record is coming into this tournament,” Ingram said. “My goal is to win every time I step on the mat — especially this week.”
Ingram (28-0) was one of three local top-seeded competitors who advanced through the first three rounds of the two-day tournament that began Friday at the Lamar Dixon Center.
East Ascension’s Santo Ramos at 160 pounds and Zachary's Ashton Freeman (285) were the other top seeds to advance. Action resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday, with semifinals set for about 11:15 a.m. Finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Ingram’s story is a bit different than that of most top seeds in the prestigious tournament that helps serve as a dress rehearsal for the LHSAA tournament next month at the Raising Canes River Center.
A COVID-19 issue kept Ingram from competing in the Louisiana Classic a year ago. As a senior, he would like nothing more than to go out a winner at the biggest local event.
“I missed it last year. This is my last chance to win it,” Ingram said. “And this is my last year wrestling. I really want one of those brackets (given to the champions) each year.”
Ingram left nothing to chance on Day 1 of the Classic. He pinned all three of his opponents, including one victory that took just 16 seconds.
“This is the tournament everybody looks forward to,” Ingram said. “All the teams and top wrestlers from around the state are here. It really is bigger than the state tournament because it is not divided by divisions. We all compete against each other.”
Day 1 notes
Ramos and Freeman also dispatched their opponents with relative ease. Like Ingram, Ramos pinned all three of his opponents.
Zachary's Freeman (10-0) had a first-round bye. He won his first match in a 5-0 decision and pinned his second opponent.
Two top seeds from Archbishop Shaw, Jude Monaco (182) and Todd Ritter (152), did not advance past the third round, but both are expected to play a key role in the consolations rounds.
Dutchtown placed three in the semifinals: Cole Mire (120), Tyler Addison (170) and Hayden Harms (195). And so did host Catholic with Watts Goodson (126), Michael Price (160) and David Russell (285). East Ascension’s Corey Holmes (182) and Gabriel Bonin (152) also were among the qualifiers.