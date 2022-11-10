Reality and expectations don’t always mirror each other in high school sports. But they did for The Dunham School.
The top-seeded Tigers looked the part and excelled in a 3-0 victory over local rival St. Michael in the Division III quarterfinals that opened open the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball tournament on Thursday.
“We have been looking forward to this state tournament all year. It has been our goal and our drive,” Dunham’s Ava Ricks said. “We played well … this was a good one for us.
“I thought the best thing we did was keep the ball alive. We were scrappy on defense and our libero, Maddie Stephens, did a great job. When we found holes in the defense we put the ball away.”
Dunham (33-6) won by scores of 25-12, 25-13, 25-13 at the Cajundome. The Tigers advance to play fourth-seeded Haynes Academy (31-6) in a semifinal set for 10 a.m. Friday. Haynes rallied to beat another local team, Parkview Baptist 3-2.
Because St. Michael (21-13) is a District 6 rival, the Tigers wanted to leave nothing to chance. Ricks, a senior outside hitter, did her part with a team-high 13 kills, 9 digs and 3 service aces.
Stephens (20 digs) and Caylin Pixley (30 assists) were other leaders for a Dunham squad that advanced to the Division IV semifinals a year ago.
The Tigers built an early lead in each set, making it difficult for the Warriors to force the issue. Rhaia Davey and Nandi Huggins also were effective hitters for Dunham.
“I came out calm and steady,” Huggins said. “I could see over the blockers today and when I saw holes in their defense I went for it.”
Bella Johnston had 6 kills and Nicole Benigno added 12 digs.
“We are such a different team than we were a month ago when we played them for the first time,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said. “The scores here may not be indicative of that improvement.
“We’ve got six new varsity kids this year, some freshmen and some seniors. That is a lot to bring into this environment. They (Dunham) are senior laden, big and strong.”
Dunham coach Donna Pixley said her team also had some pre-match nerves. But they used solid serving to set the tone.
“Our serves were good and I think we kept them off balance,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. “You could tell they were super nervous.
“We were nervous too ... we call it nervous-cited before a match. What that meant today was that we were ready to come out and take care of business.”